The Purchase District Ombudsman Program is preparing for Silver Bells, a special holiday project that provides gifts for isolated and lonely residents in Kentucky’s nursing, personal care, and family care homes.
The Silver Bells project aims to pair a family/volunteer with a “Silver Bell” to help brighten their holiday season.
According to the program, 60% of residents in these assisted living facilities do not have anyone from the outside world involved in their lives. These people include retired teachers, neighbors, veterans, firemen, shop owners and people we might have known for most of our lives.
The Purchase District Ombudsman Program serves residents in Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Marshall, and McCracken counties.
For more information, and to find out how you can participate in Silver Bells or to adopt a Silver Bell, contact Jamie Zaim at 270-251-6120 or email jamie.zaim@purchaseadd.org.
