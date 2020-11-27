Signet headquarters groundbreaking set

Signet Federal Credit Union, voted Reader’s Choice Best Credit Union 2020, will have a groundbreaking ceremony for its new headquarters at 11 a.m. Dec. 2. The office will be located across from West Kentucky Community and Technical College on Pecan Drive and Colonial Court.
The two-story, 15,000 square-foot facility will offer drive-thru and lobby services, an ATM and other traditional banking services. The design allows the community credit union to consolidate existing employees from separate offices and further expand staffing for continued growth.
“We are excited to begin construction of our new full-service operations center,” said Carlene Scillian, Signet president. “We’ve had great success starting from a very modest beginning in 1939 in the basement of the IC Railroad administration office. We currently serve 19,000 people and have grown to $287 million in assets.”
A&K Construction, along with many other local contractors, have been selected to construct the new operations center.
Signet Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution with the philosophy of people-helping-people.
To learn more, visit www.signetfcu.com.
