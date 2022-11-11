METROPOLIS, Ill. — Members of the John Marvin Steele Memorial Project will gather today with city of Metropolis and Massac County officials, as well as members of the Steele family, for the unveiling of a new sign honoring the late Metropolis native and American hero, Pvt. John Marvin Steele.
Steele was awarded the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star for his actions during World War II (see accompanying story for more information).
The unveiling will take place at noon Friday, by the “Welcome to Metropolis” sign located near the Super 8. The public is invited. Attendees are asked to park in the rear parking lot of the hotel, located at 2055 E. Fifth St.
The city of Metropolis has donated two “Home of John Marvin Steele” signs, which will be located at both entrances of the city.
“The city of Metropolis worked very diligently to commission the signs and install them in time for unveiling this Veterans Day,” said project founder Vicki Mayhall.
The 24x36 signs read: “Home of John Marvin Steele, WW2 Paratrooper, ‘The Longest Day,’ June 6, 1944.”
Mayhall and Karla Ogle, founders of The John Marvin Steele Memorial Project, began the task of organizing a committee — board members include Kaley McGinnis, treasurer Debbie Hillebrand and Brian Horn — with the plan of erecting a life-sized statue of Steele in his hometown. The statue’s base will feature the story of Steele’s Sainte-Mère-Église landing, as well as a list of names honoring those from Massac County who lost their lives during World War II. Fundraisers are currently being planned to help fund the project; grants are also being sought.
“We have been overwhelmed with the enthusiasm and interest for this project from Metropolis residents, past and present, as well as from World War II historians from other areas,” Mayhall said. “We have already received submissions from potential sculptors, and we hope to start the selection process very soon, as well as finalizing the design of the Steele statue and World War II memorial.”
Project updates can be found on the group’s Facebook page, John Marvin Steele Memorial Project. For more information on the project, contact Mayhall at 207-217-0317 or vicki_mayhall@hotmail.com; or Ogle at 618-638-2140 or kkogle@hotmail.com.
