Today is the opening day for Kentucky’s early fall shotgun turkey hunting season, the last October shotgun season before the fall bag limit is notably reduced.
The Kentucky Fish & Wildlife Commission earlier this year approved a tightened bag limit on fall turkeys to address hunter concerns over apparent turkey population decline. However, because of timing requirements for regulation changes to be published, the reduction in potential fall turkey harvest won’t go into effect until next year – fall of 2023.
The current week-long, either-sex gun hunt for turkeys is Oct. 22-28. The October shotgun season is followed by a late fall season Dec. 3-9.
Both fall shotgun hunts this year will be regulated under the same harvest limits that have been in effect for the past several years.
The existing bag limit on turkeys during fall hunting is four birds for the fall period regardless of weapon or weapon-specific season (archery, crossbow or shotgun). Among those four birds, no more than one can be a bearded turkey with a beard of three inches or longer. That stipulation limits the harvest of mature gobblers.
The bag limit to take effect in the fall of 2023 effectively should reduce the number of hen turkeys that will be taken. It will set a limit of two birds, only one of which can be a hen (or beardless turkey) and only one of which can be a turkey with a beard of three inches or longer.
The glaring change in the limit coming next year is that each hunter can only harvest one hen turkey instead of as many as four under the regulation that lingers this year. That option to take as many as four hens was based on a growing turkey population in which hen turkeys among generous fall flocks existed as more surplus, wildlife biologists say.
Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources managers say Kentucky’s turkey population - like the populations in surrounding states nowadays - has been in decline over a few years as a result of less successful breeding seasons and lower poult survival. The reduction of hen harvest is seen as a means of boosting reproduction by hopefully leaving more hens, hence nesting birds, in the population.
Hunter concerns have been at the forefront of the move to reduce hen harvest. But much of the attraction of fall turkey hunting has been the either-sex harvest option.
Gobbler hunting in the fall is more difficult because hunters lack the advantage of turkey breeding season behavior that exists during the spring hunting season. The same either-sex hunting will still exist, but there won’t be nearly so much of it after the bag limit regulation changes in 2023.
KDFWR managers say hunters reported the taking of 1,577 turkeys during last year’s fall seasons. Of that total, just over 1,000 of the birds, about 64 percent, were hens.
Kentucky’s white-tailed deer now are in a period of reprieve from firearms hunting, a relatively short solace that will be broken by the onset of modern gun hunting on the second Saturday of November.
This year’s modern gun season - that which many people simply call “deer season” - in most counties again runs 16 days, incorporating three weekends, Nov. 12-27. This firearms deer season by far draws the most participation of any hunting period throughout Kentucky’s hunting year, and the overwhelming percentage of the state’s annual deer harvest is produced by firearms hunters during this season.
Last weekend was the annual early muzzleloading firearms deer season across the state. The Oct. 12-13 hunt (always the third weekend of October) was blessed with largely ideal weather, temperatures being seasonally cool, although some areas experienced light rain showers on Sunday.
Despite enviable conditions, especially on the opening day, the early muzzleloader season harvest was down a fair amount from the three previous years. During the early seasons of 2019-21, harvests statewide were above 4,000. Last weekend, muzzleloader hunters seem to have taken 3,149 deer, according to the Telecheck harvest reporting system.
Muzzleloader season harvests appear to be in gradual long-term decline, apparently because of less participation in the weaponry-specific season.
Kentucky’s early youth deer season, open to firearms hunting by adult-chaperoned kids under age 16, was the weekend before the early muzzleloader hunt. The youth hunt, always the second weekend of October, was Oct. 8-9.
Updated Telecheck reports indicate that kid hunters took a total of 3,955 deer during that two-day season. That weekend came amid nearly perfect deer hunting weather of clear, cool nights and mild days, and seemingly participation was robust.
By contrast, the youth deer season from last year came with near-record high temperatures on that second October weekend. During that early weekend season, young hunters recorded the taking of 1,863 deer, less than half of what kid hunters harvested in the recent season.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
