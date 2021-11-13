Shot 8 times: Man pleads guilty to endangering sheriff's deputies

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office recently announced that Thomas Myers Jr. pleaded guilty to three counts of wanton endangerment, two of which involved sheriff’s deputies. The plea stems from a case, the sheriff’s office said, where then-Det. Sgt. Ryan Norman shot Myers multiple times in November of 2017 after finding Myers hiding in the basement of his home.
Norman was attempting to serve a warrant for Myers’ arrest during that time. According to court documents, Norman fired his weapon eight times.
Myers was originally scheduled for a jury trial on Nov. 8 before he pleaded guilty to the charges last Friday.
In Myers’ plea deal, prosecutors recommended he serve one year in prison per count. The recommendation also states the sentences would be served concurrently, meaning that if sentenced by those recommendations, Myers would serve a total of one year. He is set to be sentenced Jan. 21, and the court will determine whether Myers should be sentenced to prison, probation or conditional discharge. Myers has been out on bond since June of 2018, according to court documents.
Myers’ current sentencing recommendation is nearly identical to a plea deal he took on Aug. 2, 2018, according to previous reports from The Sun. At that time, Myers took an Alford plea, which allows a defendant to maintain innocence but acknowledge that prosecutors have enough evidence to convince a jury to find guilt. According to court documents, the prosecutor on the case at the time, Mark Blankenship, recommended the same sentence to the court in August of 2018.
However, on Oct. 2, 2018, Circuit Court Judge Tony Kitchen rejected that plea deal after he said he “considered correspondence from the victim,” which Kitchen received after the August 2018 plea hearing. Norman wrote a letter to Kitchen on Aug. 28, 2018, in which he described the mental toll and stresses the shooting brought on him and his family, and thought the agreement with the prosecutor to serve probation for the charges was too lenient.
Blankenship was originally the special prosecutor on the case. Dan Boaz, commonwealth’s attorney for McCracken County, said Blankenship was assigned to the role to prevent a conflict of interest when Kentucky State Police detectives were investigating Norman and the shooting. After Blankenship lost re-election in Marshall County in 2018, Boaz said his office took over Myers’ case because he did not feel there was a conflict of interest since no McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies were criminally charged with anything related to the shooting.
Norman told The Sun he is satisfied with the plea deal that Boaz and Myers agreed to. Norman said Boaz spoke with him multiple times to make sure he was comfortable with the current plea agreement.
Following the vacated plea deal, Myers, along with his girlfriend at the time of the shooting, filed a lawsuit on Nov. 1, 2018, in the U.S. District Court of Western Kentucky. The lawsuit, as it currently stands, names Norman, former McCracken County Sheriff Jon Hayden, former chief deputy Mike Turnbow, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office and former county jailer Tonya Ray as defendants.
Since the shooting, Myers has also pleaded guilty to one count of theft of mail matter, the indictment on which Norman was originally serving the warrant.
The shooting
On Oct. 21, 2017, court records indicate Myers took a package from another home that was addressed to someone else. In April 2018, according to The Sun archives, Myers pleaded guilty to one count of theft of mail matter. He was sentenced that June to serve two years of probation, according to court documents.
According to Norman’s letter to the judge, Norman found video evidence he said showed Myers stealing mail material. On Nov. 2, 2017, Norman wrote, he interviewed Myers and found him to be “uncooperative.”
After obtaining a warrant for Myers’ arrest, Norman and another McCracken County Sheriff’s deputy, Kyle Seratt, went to Myers’ home. Norman said Myers’ girlfriend allowed authorities to search the home for Myers, and eventually found him under the basement staircase.
Norman said Myers came out of hiding holding a handgun, adding Myers refused to drop the gun after being ordered to by Norman and Seratt. Myers’ attorney in the federal lawsuit said Myers’ girlfriend told him to “drop the BB gun.” The defendants in the civil lawsuit denied having knowledge of that statement from Myers’ girlfriend, according to court papers. Attorneys representing Norman also said in court documents the deputies did not know Myers’ gun was a pellet gun until after shots were fired. In a previous report from The Sun, Blankenship said the pellet gun was not properly marked with an orange tip.
The plaintiff’s complaint indicated that Myers was “confused” about the deputies’ orders to drop the gun, and added Myers “went to toss the weapon in a non-threatening manner unto the ground.” Norman wrote in his letter that Myers refused to drop the gun.
After Norman said in his letter to Kitchen that Myers did not drop the weapon as he ordered, Norman was “forced to shoot Myers” out of fear for his life, Seratt’s life and Myers’ girlfriend’s life.” According to the lawsuit, Norman shot Myers “at least eight times.” Attorneys for the defendants said in court documents Norman discharged his gun eight times.
Myers was shot in his left shoulder, the back of his left ankle, and several spots in his abdomen and legs. The defendants’ answer to the complaint states that the defendants have “insufficient knowledge to admit or deny,” this allegation, and therefore denied it.
KSP was called in that day to investigate the shooting. According to investigative notes from KSP included in Myers’ mail theft case file, state police detectives recovered eight spent shell casings, four bullets, a pellet gun, a shirt and a small hammer from the scene of the shooting.
According to court documents, other deputies from the sheriff’s office and state troopers arrived at the scene after Norman informed his unit about the incident, and first responders provided aid to Myers. Norman did not provide aid to Myers after he shot him, according to the lawsuit. Myers was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and was arrested for theft of mail a few days later in the hospital.
In a 2018 story from The Sun, Madison Leach, Myers’ attorney, said “at least four shots were fired while [Myers] was on the ground, turned over on his stomach.” Leach declined further comment until after Myers’ sentencing under the current plea agreement, which is scheduled for Jan. 21.
On May 25, 2018, a grand jury heard evidence from KSP about Norman and Seratt, but did not charge either deputy with a criminal act. That same day, a grand jury indicted Myers on the three wanton endangerment charges after KSP detectives also presented a case against Myers, according to Sun reports.
A vacated plea deal
Kitchen vacated the plea deal Myers and his attorney, Leach, bartered with Blankenship. At the time of his assignment, Blankenship was the commonwealth’s attorney for Marshall County.
Norman told Kitchen he was not comfortable with the terms of the 2018 plea deal Myers and his attorney negotiated with Blankenship.
Kitchen, in a court file explaining his decision, cited receiving additional correspondence from the victim. While not named or mentioned in the motion, Norman addressed a letter to Kitchen on Aug. 28, 2018, after hearing about media reports regarding Myers’ case. Norman told Kitchen he spoke with Blankenship in June of 2018. When Blankenship told Norman he thought probation was a “desirable route” for Myers, Norman expressed his disagreement, and said Myers should serve “a decent amount of jail time,” for what he did. Norman wrote that Blankenship said he understood Norman’s position, adding Blankenship agreed with him about Myers serving time in prison.
The day after Myers entered his Alford plea in 2018, Norman said he was “shocked and appalled” when he learned about Myers’ plea deal that had options for probation, and shared his concern with Blankenship. Norman said Blankenship told him he could not retract the deal, and encouraged Norman to speak his mind at Myers’ sentencing hearing in October of 2018.
“I believe that Thomas Myers should go to prison for the decisions that he made that day. He put the lives of three people in jeopardy the day he decided to walk from behind basement stairs with a gun and not drop it as told by law enforcement,” Norman wrote in his letter to Kitchen in August of 2018. “I ask that you strongly consider rejecting the Alford plea, an agreement that was made without any input from the victims of Myers, nor law enforcement.”
Norman also asked the judge in his letter that “defense may not be allowed to reproduce or copy this, but to view it only.” The letter is now a part of the case file, which is public record.
On Aug. 17, 2018, Blankenship informed Kitchen about his discussion with Norman. Blankenship told Kitchen, “the investigating officer called me with considerable distress about this offer.” Blankenship said he did not recall what he discussed with Norman in June 2018 about Myers’ plea deal, but said he believed what Norman told him about what Myers’ sentence should be. Blankenship also told Kitchen that if the court rejected the 2018 plea agreement, he would request for a new special prosecutor to take over the case. Boaz replaced Blankenship on the case when Blankenship lost his reelection campaign, Boaz told The Sun.
Myers’ trial was rescheduled multiple times in 2019 and 2020 before being scheduled for Nov. 8, 2021. Myers pleaded guilty, again, on Nov. 5, 2021, three days before the trial was set to start, to the same conditions listed in his 2018 Alford guilty plea deal.
A status teleconference for the civil lawsuit is scheduled for Nov. 29 in the U.S. District Court of Western Kentucky.
KSP Post 1 referred questions about police officer-involved shootings to KSP Public Affairs in Frankfort, but no one from that office returned multiple calls or emails for comment.
The Sun called Blankenship’s phone number listed on the Kentucky Bar Association’s website for comment multiple times, but received no response. Blankenship is no longer working with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office in Marshall County and did not have a way to get in touch with him, the office told The Sun.
Norman, who is now chief deputy, has filed paperwork with the county clerk’s office to run for sheriff in 2022.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.