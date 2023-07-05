Even though the Fourth of July holiday is now over — many still celebrate.
The Traders Mall firework stand located off of Exit 4 on Hinkleville Road says that’s why it stays open a couple more days after. But the stand said the Fourth of July has a surge of business of shoppers like Drey Stokes.
“I’m doing fireworks with my friends today,” said Stokes, who is a huge fan of summer. “I don’t have to be at school. I’m not a big fan of school that much.”
With his 11th birthday only a few days away, the Fourth of July is one of his favorite holidays and to him that means fireworks.
“I feel happy ... We came here yesterday to get a few fireworks and we wanted to come here to get a few extra,” Stokes said.
Tent owner Randall Smith said kids like Stokes are why he’s been running this tent for over a decade.
“We don’t let children leave without some fireworks,” Smith added.
He said that, year-round, he isn’t in the firework business.
“I own Traders Mall Flea Market and I’m there all year long,” Smith said.
He said that, on the Fourth of July, he gets a huge surge of business.
“A lot of people with children — not spending a lot of money, but they still want to buy something for the kids for the Fourth,” Smith said.
And those parents with children like Stokes keep this tent up and running and celebrating the red, white and blue. For parents, it’s important to remember to watch children when lighting fireworks at home. They are also urged to have a bucket of water or a water hose nearby.
