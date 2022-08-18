A 40-year-old Paducah man faces multiple charges following a shooting Tuesday night at a midtown convenience store in which two men were critically injured, according to Paducah Police.
In a news release Wednesday, police said Marcus V. Cleary, 40, of the 1990 block of Park Avenue, was arrested on charges of two counts of first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and second-degree fleeing or evading police.
According to police, a 39-year-old man was shot from behind as he rode a bicycle into the parking lot of the FiveStar Food Mart on H.C. Mathis Drive shortly before 9:30 p.m.
After shooting the man, police said Cleary walked toward the front of the store and demanded money from a 55-year-old man who was working on a vehicle in the parking lot, then shot the man as he tried to hand cash to Cleary.
Paducah Police Officer Pedro Loredo was on routine patrol in the area when he heard the gunshot, police said. Loredo observed a man walking with a gun in his hand, and gave chase.
Police said Cleary initially fled, but stopped when Loredo ordered him to the ground. Another nearby officer also heard the shots and responded to assist Loredo.
The victim on the bicycle rode to an apartment complex on Trimble Street, where police said a resident called police.
Officers gave both victims first aid until emergency services arrived.
Both victims were transferred to out-of-state facilities in critical condition, police said.
According to police, Cleary told officers that he didn’t know the victims, and that he “wanted to go back to prison.”
Cleary has a “lengthy criminal history” according to police, including convictions for felony assault in Washington in 2008 and 2012.
Cleary was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird praised officer Loredo’s efforts in the incident, and said that had he not intervened, “there would have been more victims.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.