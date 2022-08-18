A 40-year-old Paducah man faces multiple charges following a shooting Tuesday night at a midtown convenience store in which two men were critically injured, according to Paducah Police.

In a news release Wednesday, police said Marcus V. Cleary, 40, of the 1990 block of Park Avenue, was arrested on charges of two counts of first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and second-degree fleeing or evading police.

