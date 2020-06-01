Reports of shots fired in Calloway County on Saturday morning are currently under investigation.
The Calloway County E-911 Communications Center received several calls from the area of Hwy. 94 West and Rob Mason Road around 9:20 a.m. regarding gun shots being fired at a vehicle.
While Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputies were traveling to the location, a man was reported to be parked in middle of Hwy. 94 with a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The vehicle and person or people involved in the shooting fled the area following the incident. The matter is under investigation.
