Although all species apparently have their place in the web of life, some of them still seem like a bad idea to us the unenlightened.
From the perspective of my limited comprehension, the very existence of horse flies and deer flies appears unfortunate at best.
We’re talking true flies of the order Ditera and the family Tabanidae here. Horse and deer flies represent a whole mess of species that can be defined, according to family, as tabanid flies. They thrive all over the world, but more than 160 species of horse flies and 110-plus species of deer flies are found in the continental U.S. alone.
To us, the significant thing about these flies is that the females of their kind need blood meals to develop eggs and, therefore, reproduce. They get those blood meals from animals, notably large animals including humans.
Unlike insects like mosquitoes or arachnids like ticks, horse and deer flies aren’t really stealthy about their feeding. The sneak feeders often bite/attach in a fashion that the blood donor doesn’t detach. Horse and deer flies have mouthparts that include two pairs of what effectively are blades. When one bites, the blades slash through skin, causing a bleeding wound. Once the blood is flowing, the lady fly just laps it up.
Lacking the subtlety of the sneak feeders, the deer and horse flies’ bites can be quite painful, not the sort of thing you can overlook. Large animals like horses and cattle are often tormented by swarms of the biting flies. When being pursued by numbers of these blade-wielding slashers, I myself have been known to stampede.
Man, those things hurt.
Depending on the species, horse flies are typically ½ to 1 ¼ inch long. Deer flies range from about ¼ inch to less than ½ inch in length.
All have relatively large compound eyes. Both horse and deer flies, at least the blood-crazed females, have prominent mouthparts that project downward and forward of the head.
Both varieties have fan-shaped wings that give them quick launches, rapid flight, great agility and the ability to fly long distances in search of hapless animals on which to feed.
The bigger horse flies have wings that are clear or uniformly cloudy. Deer fly wings, meanwhile, often have dark markings on a clear background. The size of the fly is the biggest identity giveaway, but to me, there is a triangular set of the deer fly’s wings that is highly recognizable, along with the dark markings on the wings.
Deer flies are typically lacking in vivid colors, a blend of brownish black and gray. Some species of horse flies, however, sport body parts of green, yellow-green, purple and blue.
Science tells us that only a minority of horse fly species feed on people, restricting their diet to larger livestock. I feel sorry for the horses and cows here, but I’m grateful that many horse flies don’t put humans on their menu. Those that do use the cut-and-slurp tactic on people are bad enough.
Most deer fly species feed on people, however. When they seek a human snack, deer flies notoriously target some exposed spot on the head, neck or shoulders: something in the upper tier. They seemingly are drawn to motion, too, usually going for a moving target.
Horse flies more often target legs or lower bodies when they look to lacerate you. They also seem to favor a stationary mark. Livestock sometimes pack up and run some distance to escape horse fly torture, but the relief often only lasts about as long as the getaway dash. Horse flies pursue and resume torment after their chosen blood hosts come to rest again.
If it seems that these biting flies are more of a problem later in the warm season, it is because of the varmints’ life cycle. More species start appearing as adults in late spring and especially as summer wears onward. Right now is getting to be prime time for this pestilence.
Troubles with these pests seem to vary from year to year, perhaps with variations in weather conditions of rainfall and temperature curves. Annoyance levels certainly vary according to habitats. Horse fly problems always seem to be worse around farms where livestock draw concentrations of the blood-letting insects.
The flies can and do travel considerable distances to find victims/hosts for their feeding needs. However, the life cycle of these bugs typically has them developing in wetlands, pastures and fields with occasional standing water or heavily saturated soils, and open areas within forests. Having that kind of habitat nearby raises the odds of horse and/or deer fly infestations as the larval forms mature into pupae and then adults.
Where I’ve been this summer, I have encountered relatively few horse flies. Some years have been much worse. Then again, there are weeks of hot, sticky summer left, so they could get me yet.
Earlier this season, however, I did experience a burst of deer fly activity around my home turf. If anyone in the neighborhood noticed me slapping myself on the head, this was the root cause of that disturbing behavior.
One sad factor about these biting flies is that they are little deterred by insect repellents such as DEET that work against other pests. Where the flies are bad, the best hedge is cover of thicker clothing with long sleeves and long pants. In summer heat, this is torture in itself.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
