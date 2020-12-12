Donald Shively will remain as Paducah Public Schools superintendent but will have to take 40 unpaid leave days for additional training, the school board ruled Friday, nearly two months after a photo of him in blackface surfaced on social media.
The board decision — approved 4-0 by members Carl LeBuhn, Felix Akojie, Mary Hunter Hancock and Janice Howard, with James Hudson abstaining — came following an over two-hour executive session.
LeBuhn, board chairman, read a three-page statement following the vote summarizing the board’s efforts to address the issue, the hurt it has caused within the community and its reasoning for its decision.
“The image of Dr. Shively that sparked the current dialogue portrays action that is inconsistent with the standards the board established for its students, teachers and administrators,” LeBuhn said. “As many have expressed, such conduct cannot be tolerated if our community is going to continue progressing toward the abolition of both express and implicit racism.
“The board recognizes that the action portrayed in the image and the image’s impact must be addressed,” he said, and the board also “unequivocally agrees the photo is offensive.”
LeBuhn said the board considered every piece of input given on the matter and that every available option had been examined. He also said that Shively’s termination could have “led to costly and perhaps fruitless legal proceedings that would not serve to heal the community or improve outcomes for students.
“Furthermore, no small part of our consideration was that schools are facing unprecedented logistical challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
In considering Shively’s overall performance and achievements, the board felt he should remain superintendent, but that it’s evaluation of him should focus on his progress in areas like “cultural and racial sensitivity, empathetic communication, keener recognition of implicit bias and a deeper understanding of issues confronting minority groups.”
Shively is to take the unpaid days between now and June 30, 2022 — with 20 of them between now and the start of the 2021 school year — to participate in focused learning opportunities identified by the board.
In a statement of his own, Shively said he not only accepted the board’s decision, but that he “(embraced) the opportunity to learn and improve as a person and as a person who has influence on children, adults and our community.
“I hope and pray that others see in me a deep commitment — a commitment from my heart — which is focused on ensuring our students are successful not only in school, but in life.”
He continued: “I apologize specifically to our African American community for the hurt I have caused by my insensitivity, regardless of how long ago it was done ... most of all I apologize to our students and our staff of Paducah Public Schools for how my actions have not only hurt each of you, but also impacted your view of me as a professional leader.”
The Paducah-McCracken County NAACP called for Shively’s resignation early in the ensuing controversy and reiterated that position Thursday.
“We’re going to take the attitude that this isn’t necessarily what we wanted, but for us, it’s a start of trying to move forward,” said J.W. Cleary, the organization’s president.
While the organization hasn’t had an opportunity to fully evaluate all that transpired Friday, Cleary said it appeared some of the issues the NAACP has raised were taken into consideration by the wording of the board’s statement.
He said it looks like “the board realizes that there is a problem and wants to come up with some type of solution, just as we do.”
