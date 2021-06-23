Shively receives average evaluation from board

The Paducah Independent School District Board approved its evaluation of Superintendent Donald Shively at its meeting on Monday, and it was not the seemingly automatic straight-A evaluation generally given to superintendents by a school district board.
The evaluation came after a 21/2-hour closed session involving board discussion without Shively being present.
In the evaluation, board members were asked to rank Shively’s performance in seven categories at four levels: exemplary (exceeds the standard), accomplished (meets the standard), developing (makes growth toward meeting the standard) and growth required (area required to be addressed in the Professional Growth Plan).
Here is how the board graded Shively (comments were not included on the evaluation):
• Strategic leadership (creates conditions that reimage the district’s vision, mission and goals): Exemplary.
• Instructional leadership (build a system committed to teaching and learning where performance gaps are systematically eliminated over time): Accomplished.
• Cultural leadership (acts on the role that a system’s culture has in the performance of schools): Growth required.
• Human resource leadership (ensures processes are in place that result in recruitment, development and retention of an effective, diverse staff): Developing.
• Managerial leadership (ensures the district has processes and systems in place for budgeting, staffing, problem solving, communicating expectations and scheduling): Exemplary.
• Collaborative leadership (works with board and staff to create opportunities for parents, community members, government leaders and business representatives to participate with their investments of resources, assistance and goodwill): Accomplished.
• Influential leadership (promotes the success of learning by influencing the larger political, social, ethical and cultural context): Developing.
If numerical values were given to the grades, with exemplary getting four points, accomplished (standard) getting three, developing getting two and growth required getting one, Shively’s overall average grade on the evaluation would be 2.7, just below standard.
Shively’s previous two evaluations would have averaged 4.0, with all exemplary grades.
Board Chair Dr. Carl LeBuhn said board members took input from several conversations they had with different people into account in putting together the evaluation.
“We had thoughtful discussion among the board members and with Dr. Shively regarding the evaluation,” he said after the evaluation result was announced. “We look forward to his continued efforts on the evaluation, and he will work with us to continue to grow and develop this district for the betterment of the children and for our community.”
After the meeting, LeBuhn spoke about how the board came to the evaluation result it had.
“We have tried to carefully observe Dr. Shively in all his activities and work as superintendent,” he said. “We’ve looked at the activities in where he has put his time and efforts in the last number of months: responded to the COVID pandemic, responded to other events in the community.
“We really tried to be thoughtful in how we talked with him, and he’s been very responsive to work with us and talk with us and continue to work, really, to grow this district in a positive direction.”
Last October, a photo of Shively surfaced on social media showing him at a Halloween party in blackface wearing a do-rag and a Paducah Tilghman football jersey. Shively said that it was taken in 2002, when he was a teacher and football coach in the district.
Shively said he told the board about the photo in February 2019, but they said they had not seen it until it was made public. The board gave Shively straight exemplary marks in his evaluations of 2019 and 2020.
Since October, there have been protests and calls for him to resign or be fired. Shively made a public apology, calling the photo “a horrible mistake I’ve made in my past which was racially insensitive.”
In December, the board decided to keep Shively in his position, but he would have to take 40 unpaid leave days for additional training. He took 20 days of that training in the last school year and will take 20 days in the coming school year through the Messenger Diversity Training Program.
In April, the board approved three new positions dealing with equity throughout the district and approved taking on a pilot program through Public Consulting Group and University Instructors to provide sourcing and recruitment in seeking instructors.
LeBuhn said the board put a lot of thought into its evaluation.
“I think a lot of thought should go into a good evaluation,” he said. “There should be a lot of thought and a lot of good discussion in terms of providing a good and thoughtful evaluation.
“I think Dr. Shively has been very much listening and communicating and working with us (on these issues).”
Shively accepted the evaluation, saying he respected the system that is in place to evaluate superintendents.
“Any time that there’s feedback — whether it’s private or public — you take that and use it to ensure that you grow as a person and a leader and are 100% focused on what’s best for children,” he said after the meeting. “That’s the board’s goal — that’s my goal, and so, I’ll use that to ensure that we meet the needs of our children.”
