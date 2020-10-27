Paducah Public Schools superintendent Donald Shively announced his intent to meet with local NAACP leadership Monday, days after a photo of him in blackface surfaced on social media.
“When that old and terribly offensive photo surfaced last week, I issued a sincere and heartfelt apology for its racially insensitive content, first to the public and then face-to-face with several groups, but I know much more is needed to make amends and start a healing process for all in our community hurt by the photo,” the superintendent wrote.
The photo — which shows Shively wearing dark makeup, a chain with a giant dollar sign, a Tilghman football shirt and a do-rag — was posted Oct. 20 on Facebook. Shively has stated the photo was from 2002, when he was a coach and teacher at Paducah Tilghman High School.
That day, Shively confirmed it was him in the photo and issued a public apology. Paducah Public Schools board chairman Carl LeBuhn said in a statement that he and his fellow board of education members were made aware of the photo by Shively in February 2019. The board elected to take no disciplinary action at that time and none has been announced since the photo came to light.
Paducah-McCracken County NAACP president J.W. Cleary said in a Monday interview that he is planning on meeting with Shively this week. An Oct. 20 statement from Cleary called for Shively’s resignation, contending that racism “has no expiration date.”
As of Monday evening, Cleary is planning on taking that same tack into the meeting, the date of which could not be confirmed by the NAACP leader.
“I’ve lost sleep on this thing, but right now we’re holding to our guns and taking the attitude that the only thing that we want right now is for him to consider resigning,” he said. “We’re hoping that Dr. Shively will do what we feel like is the right thing to do and that is to resign.”
The issue for Cleary is not a personal one, he said, but he is still seeking change.
“I don’t have anything against him,” Cleary told the Sun. “In fact, Dr. Shively has done good with the NAACP, but we feel like he has lost credibility with the students, the parents and the staff. We just feel like there’s no fixing this one here at this day and time.”
The Paducah-McCracken County NAACP is not alone in calling for Shively to step down. Many Paducah Tilghman High School students participated in two walkout demonstrations last week.
Mayfield-Graves County NAACP president Bruce Dobyns also made a similar proclamation on Oct. 21.
“We believe any public official who has done what Dr. Donald Shively has done … should resign if not be fired from his position,” Dobyns wrote. “Yes, it was done 20 years ago, but it was known to have been racist even at the time. What is out cannot be taken back or forgotten.
“While he may have had a sterling record before and since the photo was taken his actions make it much harder to trust him and what he truly thinks of people of color.”
Shively expressed hope in his statement that this meeting can help him move forward and create a tangible plan of action for himself and the school board.
“My goal is that this extensive process not only will help me to grow as a person and as a leader, but that it also will serve as a catalyst for improved understanding, sensitivity and racial harmony in our community,” the superintendent wrote. “I believe that through this dialogue, Paducah Public Schools will become a model school district for anti-racist practices and actions.”
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Paducah Sun has chosen not to publish the photo of Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Donald Shively due to its racially insensitive nature.
