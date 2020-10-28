As Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Donald Shively met inside the Paducah Tilghman High School auditorium with students Tuesday night, a small group of parents protested outside.
This students-only meeting comes a week after a photo of Shively in blackface surfaced and has been a topic of discussion in the community. Some organizations, including the local NAACP chapter, have called for the superintendent’s resignation.
Around 30 students participated in the discussion, which lasted a little over an hour.
“Our focus each and every day is on our students and I definitely wanted to have opportunities for dialogues with our children first,” Shively told The Sun following the session. “I wanted to provide an avenue for children to share with me and an opportunity for me to answer some questions. The essential part for me specifically tonight was listening to our students.”
Malinda Jones was among the parents who waited outside in support of their children.
“First and foremost, I am a parent of a junior girl,” Jones said. “This is my high school. In 1993 I was the student council president at this school. So I have a vested interest in this.
“I am also a certified educator and I work with high school students,” she continued. “As an educator one of the things that we have to adhere to is the code of ethics that says those students are our priority to protect and educate. This act is an emotionally damaging thing and it couldn’t have come at a worst time because we’re already dealing with so many emotional things due to a pandemic.”
Jones said she doesn’t feel there is any way Shively should remain as superintendent, a position he has held for seven years.
“As an educator, I know if I did this there would be no second chance. There would be no opportunity to say ‘I’m sorry.’ ”
Referring to the photo — in which Shively is seen wearing dark makeup, a do-rag, a necklace with a dollar sign symbol and a Tilghman football T-shirt — Jones said: “This is not OK. This was not just a photo. This was a postcard and the postcard was distributed to 20 some-odd people. That’s problematic.”
Jones said her daughter is part of an African-American leadership program “and they’re not OK with this. Their position is ‘we are not caricatures, we are not costumes. We can’t take off our Black skin at the end of the night.
“Even if you take the blackface off, take the makeup off, never put that makeup on, that costume would still be offensive,” Jones said.
Another parent, Brianna Hill, whose son in a football player, said: “We’ve got to do better. Our children are watching us, they’re watching us as adults to see how we’re handling the situation.”
Serenity McCoy, a junior at Tilghman, was among the students in the meeting with the superintendent.
She said she walked out before the meeting was over because she didn’t feel Shively was answering the questions.
“We asked him questions about why? With anything we asked him, he couldn’t answer. It was ‘I don’t know’ or ‘I can’t tell how I felt because it was so long ago,” she said.
Of his future, Shively said: “Right now I’m focused on listening to individuals’ and groups’ concerns to distill what my personal next step would be.
“The only person that can have these conversations right now would be me as superintendent. I’m committed to having that tough dialogue with our community, individually and collectively.”
He conceded, “there’s no roadmap for anything. I’ve had a lot of critical conversations with individuals and groups that are important to help our students and districts heal.”
