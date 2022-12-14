PADNWS-12-14-22 PISD BOARD - PHOTO

Paducah Assistant Superintendent Will Black makes a presentation on the school district’s work ready skills initiative on Monday. The Paducah Innovation Hub has seen an average of 1,107.3 students enrolled per year and the Paducah Area Technical Center getting an average of 662.7 students per year.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

The Paducah Independent School District Board agreed last May to extend Superintendent Donald Shively’s contract by one year to further consider his maintaining the position after a 2002 photo of him in blackface surfaced on social media in October 2020.

Part of that agreement was for the board to have evaluations this month and again in June. The board had an evaluation update in closed session during its meeting on Monday, a discussion of the progress that Shively has made in relationships with students, parents, faculty, staff and the community since last May.

