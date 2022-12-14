The Paducah Independent School District Board agreed last May to extend Superintendent Donald Shively’s contract by one year to further consider his maintaining the position after a 2002 photo of him in blackface surfaced on social media in October 2020.
Part of that agreement was for the board to have evaluations this month and again in June. The board had an evaluation update in closed session during its meeting on Monday, a discussion of the progress that Shively has made in relationships with students, parents, faculty, staff and the community since last May.
“We had very thoughtful dialogue,” said Dr. Carl LeBuhn, board chair, after Monday’s meeting. “We had a very thoughtful discussion, and the board feels like we are seeing growth.”
Shively’s previous four-year term ended on June 30, but the board addressed it at a special meeting on May 2. Some controversy has swirled around Shively since October 2020, when a photo of him in blackface at a 2002 Halloween party was made public on social media.
In that photo, Shively was also wearing a Paducah Tilghman High School shirt, a gold chain with a dollar sign attached and a do-rag. At the time of the photo, Shively was a teacher at PTHS and an assistant football coach.
Shively immediately apologized publicly for the photo and took unpaid leave to attend diversity training led by Edward Palmer Sr. through a company called The Messenger.
Since the photo was made public, several people have attended school board meetings to request that the board not renew Shively’s contract. Some also spoke in Shively’s defense based on his record as a superintendent.
At the meeting last May, the initial contract proposal was a two-year extension with an 4.3% pay increase. Board member James Hudson seemed to lean toward not renewing the contract, but offered a compromise.
“I realize that there’s a call from the community that this contract not be renewed,” he said at that meeting. “But, I also look at the dynamic of the board and I can’t say that it won’t.
“I know that non-renewal is not going to happen, so I amend that it be just one year. We need to take this next year as just one unit. Let’s see what happens, and if Dr. Shively is sincere — if he’s committed to what he says — it will manifest itself in a year. I believe this: that I think you’ll have a unified board on the page together.”
When the vote was taken for the one-year term, however, Hudson and Felix Akojie voted for it and board members LeBuhn, Mary Hunter Hancock and Janice Howard voted against it.
After a brief pause, LeBuhn voted in favor of the one-term contract. The board then voted for Shively to have a $153,788 salary for the school year, a 3.5% increase from his previous salary, along with an increase in the rank and experience portion of his contract equal to any future raises that faculty receive.
LeBuhn called Monday’s closed-session discussion with Shively “a formative evaluation,” as opposed to a summative evaluation, in which scores are used. It is that kind of evaluation that will be used to assess Shively’s performance at the end of the term, which ends on June 30.
• The board approved the 2022-23 Comprehensive District Improvement Plan presented by Assistant Superintendent Will Black.
• The board approved policies and procedures to be followed by members of its new school district police department, which was established by the board at its Feb. 15, 2021, meeting.
