As the end of Paducah Superintendent Donald Shively’s current contract approaches, more calls are being made for the school board not to renew his contract.
Shively’s four-year contract, giving him an annual salary of $148,588, expires on June 30. He was originally hired as the superintendent of the Paducah school system in 2014, succeeding Randy Greene.
Publicly-voiced concerns about Shively’s contract renewal began when when a 2002 photo of him and another person in blackface at a Halloween event surfaced on social media in October 2020.
Shively immediately apologized and expressed remorse over the photo, and there’s been backlash from the Black community since the photo was made public.
At the Tuesday meeting of the Paducah school board, six people asked the board not to renew the superintendent’s contract.
Andiamo White, who served on the local Equity Action Committee that sought racial imbalances within the district as part of the overall equity audit, held up a copy of the 2002 photo on letter-sized paper at Tuesday’s meeting.
“It shouldn’t take that we come here every month with reasons why his contract shouldn’t be renewed,” he said, holding up the photo.
“This alone should be enough to tell you why his contract shouldn’t be renewed.”
The board determined in December 2020 that Shively would remain the superintendent, but would undergo counseling and training in racial sensitivity at his expense.
Amina Watkins, who also served on the Equity Action Committee, told the board on Tuesday that there is no proof that those trainings are having any impact on Shively.
“If he’s only coming to you guys and giving feedback of his learning and not actually talking to the community, talking to the kids and putting those things into action, then it’s dead knowledge,” she said. “How do we know that he’s learning that at all?
“What can we do to heal if we don’t take away the thing that is poisoning us? If we can’t take that away — if he won’t step away- then how can we heal?”
The Paducah-McCracken County NAACP called for Shively’s resignation soon after the photo was made public and local NAACP President J.W. Cleary has repeated that call at a number of board meetings since then.
In other action Tuesday, Paducah Middle School Principal Geco Ross led a presentation introducing a house system for the school that would help bolster school spirit and self-esteem among the students.
The houses are Isibindi, led by Dylan Howard; Amistad, led by Shawn Yarbrough; Altruismo, led by Terri Livingston; and Reveur, led by Emily Taylor. Each house has its own color, animal symbols and motto.
Ross began by having members of fraternities and sororities in the audience give a cheer for their group.
“These individuals have a crew and they have a cause,” he said. “They have a group of people that are like-minded, that have shared goals and there are things that they’re going to do.
“They also have camaraderie, they have a social network and individuals that they can lean and depend on.”
Ross said the school is building a community “that truly does already have a crew and a cause.
“We’re going to get this thing together and we’re going to achieve at high levels,” he said.
The four house leaders then gave a video presentation of students sharing information about their house, with students dancing together in celebration of their new shared identity and explaining the colors, representative animals and symbols and mottoes of their houses.
Isibindi is the “House of Courage,” Amistad is the “House of Friendship,” Altruismo is the “House of Givers” and Reveur is the “House of Dreamers.”
