PADNWS-03-14-23 SHIVELY - PHOTO

Paducah Superintendent Donald Shively (right) discusses aspects of his proposed salary with board attorney Nicholas Holland (center) and District Financial Director Angela Copeland at Monday’s board meeting.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

The Paducah school board on Monday approved the extension of Superintendent Donald Shively’s contract to three years at the same salary and raise agreement approved last May. The contract would expire on June 30, 2026.

Shively’s salary would remain at $158,236 per year, and he would still receive an equivalent percentage raise if teachers were to be given a raise. His percentage would be based on his salary.

