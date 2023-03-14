The Paducah school board on Monday approved the extension of Superintendent Donald Shively’s contract to three years at the same salary and raise agreement approved last May. The contract would expire on June 30, 2026.
Shively’s salary would remain at $158,236 per year, and he would still receive an equivalent percentage raise if teachers were to be given a raise. His percentage would be based on his salary.
For instance, if Paducah teachers were to get a 3% across-the-board raise, Shively would also get a 3% raise.
Board member James Hudson, who was outspoken in his opposition to renewing Shively’s contract last May, praised Shively Monday and moved that the contract be for two years, rather than three.
“Dr. Shively has done a very good job,” he said. “Everything we have asked him to do, he’s done it very, very well, and I really do appreciate that. He’s been present in the schools and he’s done a marvelous job.
“However, I wish we would have looked at two years versus three — just to move methodically, because there are still some missing pieces for me as it relates to getting feedback from teachers and administrators. I would have liked to at least gotten some of that.”
The board voted 4-1 to keep the proposed contract at three years, with Hudson voting against it.
There was discussion as to whether that raise would be based on his entire salary or just the teacher experience portion of his salary.
The board voted on a motion to base it on the experience portion of his salary, and Hudson, Board Chair Dr. Carl LeBuhn and Janice Howard voted against the motion, with Felix Akojie and Mary Hunter Hancock voting for.
That vote determined that the percentage would be based on Shively’s full salary.
“I am very blessed to serve our children, families, faculty and staff,” Shively said when asked how he felt about the contract renewal. “…It was, obviously, a very transparent process — lots of dialogue between our board members and discussion in public about what’s best for the contract.
“I don’t think the work is ever done about getting to know people who come from different backgrounds, different cultures, how we communicate, how we share. Our visions for our children or the classroom or the school or the district — I don’t think that works overnight. It’s something we are committed to.”
Shively’s administration was shrouded in controversy on Oct. 20, 2020, when a photo of Shively and another person in blackface at a 2002 Halloween party was posted on social media. In that photo, Shively is wearing a Paducah Tilghman shirt, a gold chain with a dollar sign attached and a do-rag.
At the time that photo was taken, Shively was a teacher and assistant football coach at PTHS.
Shively apologized for his action in the photo. On Dec. 11, 2020, the Paducah school board voted not to terminate Shively but to have him take unpaid leave to take diversity training through The Messenger, led by Edward L. Palmer Sr., which he has since completed.
In February 2022, the Kentucky Education Professional Standards Board (KEPSB) placed Shively on probation for five years in reaction to the photo.
Last May, more than a month before Shively’s contract expired, the board voted to continue Shively’s tenure with a one-year contract that expired on June 30, 2023.
Shively has been the superintendent of the Paducah Independent School District since July 2014, succeeding Randy Greene.
