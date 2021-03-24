On Oct. 20, a 2002 photo was posted to Facebook showing current Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Donald Shively and a woman dressed in blackface, apparently for a Halloween event.
Shively was a teacher and coach at Paducah Tilghman High School at the time and was shown wearing a PTHS football shirt. In the photo, the two seemed to poke fun at Black stereotypes, with Shively wearing a do-rag and a large dollar-sign pendant on a gold chain.
Shively called the photo “a horrible mistake I’ve made in my past which was racially insensitive.”
After hearing protests and arguments to fire or not fire Shively, the Paducah Independent School District Board decided on Dec. 11 to keep Shively at his position but to have him take 40 days of unpaid leave to take additional training.
That training has begun.
The Messenger Diversity Training program featuring pastor Edward L. Palmer Sr. of The Sign of the Dove Church International of Radcliffe is providing the training, adding the Paducah school district to a long list of clients who have also taken that training.
Among The Messenger’s clientele are the Kentucky Court of Justice Programs, the Kentucky Department for Community-Based Services, Northern Kentucky Children’s Home and school districts in Shelby County, Kenton County and Christian County.
The diversity training and consultation will include learning about implicit bias, defining racial and ethnic disparities, cultural collisions and racial tension dialogues.
Shively said his training will take 20 days this year and 20 days next year.
“Community conversations have started last week and will be ongoing as we go forward as a school district,” he said. “The conversations locally within our community — my focus is on listening and making sure I hear — not just listen, but hear.
“It’s been helpful dialogue for me as a person and as superintendent of Paducah public schools.”
Shively has taken one half-day training with the National School Board Association.
“I have a half-day on implicit bias and a half-day on culture collisions, both with Pastor Palmer,” he said. “Institutional racism is a National School Board Association conference that I attended.
“I had some mentoring one-on-one discussion with Pastor Palmer for a half-day, ‘Let’s Talk about Race,’ so those are the four that I’ve done. (On Tuesday, I had) ‘Diversity Inclusion,’ and then (today) will be more mentoring and discussions.”
Shively said the money not paid to him for those days off will offset the cost of the diversity and inclusion training.
Shively said that some board members have been involved in the training sessions, including Felix Okojie and Mary Hunter Hancock.
“What’s been helpful is how you look at things from different perspectives,” Shively said. “Like the ‘Cultural Collisions’ training was very valuable to me, with what we’re dealing with at times on a national level and what we’ve seen in the state and what we’ve seen here locally.
“Understanding different perspectives, gaining deeper insight and being able to have someone to ask questions to — when you’re dealing with some of the cultural collisions that we’ve dealt with in the history of the United States, as the superintendent of the most diverse district in the state of Kentucky, it’s been extremely helpful to ask some very pointed questions specifically about different things on a national political level that impact not only on our community but, very specifically, our children.”
Shively said the term “most diverse district” means the school district has the highest percentage of minority students of any school district in Kentucky.
Asked if the diversity training would be something for district administrators to take part in, Shively said the school district is in its third year of implicit bias training.
“We’ve been committed to that,” he said. “We have a districtwide equity team that’s been in place for multiple years that helps us with professional development needs and ideas. It’s work we’ve always been invested in.”
Palmer said the diversity training begins with talking about implicit biases, or unconscious favoritism toward or prejudice against people of a particular race or gender, according to the Oxford Dictionary.
“Once we understand what we’re talking about with the term ‘implicit bias,’ we start to have a conversation of our own about how those biases are formed, how those perceptions of different people groups are shaped,” he said.
“(They may be shaped) through messaging that we receive as children growing up from our parents or communities around us, from the media and how they stereotype groups of people or communities and how these stereotypes start to create these implicit reactions to people that are not necessarily factual.”
Palmer said Shively is doing well thus far in his diversity training.
“I think his heart is in the right place,” Palmer said. “I think he’s really trying to learn from this experience and really taking a proactive approach to using what happened personally to him to move the conversation about the district.
“This thing is now bigger than him. It’s really about ‘How do we create equity in the school district?’ and even beyond the school district to the community.”
Shively said the training means more than a response to what he called a horrible mistake.
“There’s a lot of things that you learn through this time and through conversations, and it’s been valuable,” he said. “You never stop learning. We’re always growing as a person, and I’m always trying to grow as a leader. So, it’s been valuable.
“… Relationships come from trust. I understand that I’ve lost trust and am trying to listen with great dialogue to start the path of moving forward and building trust back.”
