BENTON — The Marshall County School District board members learned some renovation projects are being delayed due to wait times in shipping materials that are needed.
Jeff Stokes, director of transportation and facilities, told the board at its meeting last week the playground project at South Marshall Elementary School may not be complete until the end of August or the first of September. The equipment being replaced from Miracle Playground Group was ordered and supposed to be in the second week of June but has now been delayed. The playground area has been excavated and a new fence installed. Once the equipment arrives, the pea gravel will be removed and then replaced once the equipment is installed.
Demolition is complete on both the FMD room project and technical center renovation. Delays are also holding up the completion though. The kitchen cabinets and the shower have not been delivered for the FMD room and other equipment for the technical center has not arrived.
Stokes assured the board the rooms would be completed enough to begin the 2021-22 school year. “We’ve worked with Ms. (Robin) McCoy and Mr. (Brian) Harper to express what we must have completed for us to begin school. We know there are long lead times on some of this equipment, but we’ve laid out for them, we’ve got to have restrooms, we’ve got to have stalls, we’ve got to have air conditioning, we’ve got to have doors on all classrooms so we can secure those rooms, and we need flooring in those classrooms before we put students in there,” he said.
The roof projects are on schedule. Minter Roofing will begin the roof replacement at Benton Elementary this week, and then do Central Elementary and then the board office. Minter Roofing will also be doing the roof on the technical center renovation.
Also under facilities, the board approved bids to EnSite for drug testing; Max Arnold for fuel; Murray Paving for paving; West Kentucky Specialty for carpet, flooring and ceiling tiles; and Premier Fire Extinguisher Security for fire extinguisher service. Three bids for linen service were rejected because Stokes says the district can receive a better price through a company on the state price contract.
Superintendent Trent Lovett made a final staff recognition during his last board meeting. Dawn Hopkins-Louis, a teacher at Benton Elementary, has been recognized as a National Board Certified Teacher.
Director of Pupil Personnel Patricia Greer informed the board the district ended the year with an absentee rate of 4.3% noting that high absentee days were usually either directly before or after an already scheduled break from school.
South Marshall Middle School teacher Patricia Murphy shared a project her eighth grade U.S. history students are working on. Murphy says it started as an end of the year project but is still ongoing because the students are enjoying it so much. Murphy gave the student pictures of tombstones in Soldier Creek Cemetery for them to research.
“I wanted them to realize that those tombstones are artifacts. They tell not only their family history, but they’ve found a lot of connections in the classroom. But I also wanted them to realize it’s a connection to where they live,” Murphy said.
When finished, the students plan to publish their work, named “Written in Stone,” and donate a copy to each of the school and local libraries. Some of their research will also appear in a book by a Louisville author.
