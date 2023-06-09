Nearly three weeks after an ATV crash took her life, those who loved Grace Ellington “Ellie” McKnight can’t believe she’s really gone.
That was no small number of people. At only 18 years old, McKnight had a huge impact on her community. Her contagious positivity and unwavering kindness touched countless lives.
“I was absolutely humbled by the number of people that came to the visitation and to the funeral. It was mind-blowing to me,” McKnight’s mother Erin Coale said. “I mean, kids I’d never met came up to me. There was one little girl who said, ‘Ellie was the only one who always talked to me in the hall, she was always nice to me. It never mattered, she always said hi.’ ”
McKnight’s friend Haley Woody described her as “a light to anybody she encountered.” McKnight could rejuvenate any room with her radiant attitude or by unleashing whatever outlandish thoughts popped into her mind.
“I think she had a gift of saying the most downright stupidest stuff at the most perfect time,” her friend Jacob Taylor said. “You could be in an awful mood and she’d just walk up to you and say something so stupid and random that you just couldn’t be upset anymore.”
McKnight’s mother recalled her daughter’s lack of a filter as “so random” and “so funny,” like when she asked if a friend’s cows were “pettable” or how to spell the word “dan”.
“Oftentimes, whatever was going on in her mind would just come out of her mouth,” Coale said. “She was just genuine throughout. She was so lighthearted about most things. It was just nonstop, she made everybody laugh all the time.”
While she didn’t usually take life too seriously, loved ones said McKnight was a dependable friend and listener with a knack for making everything better.
“She was good in times of crisis. She could be kind of a quiet center,” Coale said “She could intuit when I was down. It might be that she’d come in and hang out on the bed with me a little bit longer, or she’d come in my bathroom and just linger a little bit more.”
McKnight’s friend Taylor Crabtree said that her true friendship brought her “back to life.”
“There was a lot of, for me, situations that she didn’t understand what I was going through,” Crabtree said. “But she would still sit there and listen to it, even if it was for hours, and give me advice on how to make me feel better.”
McKnight was always down for an adventure and fully committed to every one she went on.
“We would just start driving and we would drive and drive and drive. Hell, one time we drove all the way to Wickliffe,” her boyfriend Thomas Powless said. “This girl is crazy. Just like absolutely nuts. But like, I loved it. It was awesome.”
McKnight had a way of making mundane things fun, like how she’d turn anything into a competition or the Walmart runs she treated her friends to with the gift cards she got from tutoring.
“Every three months we’d get a text and it’d be like, we’re going to Walmart and we’re going to spend these gift cards. We’d buy the most random things and just have fun,” Taylor said.
But McKnight’s most favorite adventures by far were those she had at the lake surrounded by love, which was how she spent her last day: at her lake house with her best friends.
“I think the day she died she was the best version of herself she had ever been,” Coale said. “Everything was good with all of the different friend groups, she was doing what she loved, everything was good with family, everything was good with Thomas.”
Her mom and friends said McKnight had come a long way in the weeks leading up to her death. A junior at Paducah Tilghman High School, she was doing better in school than ever before, earning a 3.63 GPA and being awarded Student of the Month, despite struggling with learning disabilities.
“I was so proud of her commitment and her determination and her follow through,” Coale said. “And then so proud of the confidence that she created and earned as a result of her work ethic. She conquered something that she didn’t think she could.”
McKnight had also just figured out what she wanted to after high school after years of not knowing. She had decided to go to Western Kentucky University, where she would room with Crabtree and major in business. Then, she wanted to open some sort of pet center so she could work with animals. Somewhere in there she would’ve liked to throw in a pet highland cow named Fruit Loop, too.
Her whole life, McKnight adored animals of all kinds. Her mom said she noticed she was drawn to critters everywhere she went since she was 18 months old and grabbed a cricket out of midair.
“She has always been so kind, and not just to humans, but to animals, to insects,” Coale said. “She used to try to rescue frogs and she used to try to rescue birds. She was never afraid of any of God’s creatures. She’s always been inclusive, from the time she was tiny, to all things and all people. Her initials are actually GEM, so we used to joke, like, she’s our little gem, she’s precious.”
Inspired by who she was, McKnight’s friends started the hashtag #LiveLikeEllie. To friends and family, this means forgiving, living life to the fullest, seeing the beauty in everything, treating everyone with kindness and taking nothing for granted.
In her short time here, McKnight didn’t miss a single second. She encouraged her friends to put their phones down when they were together and the planner left on the wall of her bedroom simply said “livin’.”
“I love that she did that because we’re so worried about capturing a moment that we’re not even present in the one that we’re living. And so I hope that is what Live Like Ellie is,” Coale said. “I want people to remember the positivity, the zest for life, the compassion, the love, the lack of judgment. She was loved so much because she got what she gave.”
