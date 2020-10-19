The McCracken County Sheriff's Office warns of a scam involving Rocket Fire Pizza.
A business representative told authorities that an unknown person had copied their Facebook page and was sending messages to customers stating they have won certain items that the real business is giving away, then asking for credit card information.
Rocket Fire Pizza will not be requesting money or credit card information for their giveaways, they said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.