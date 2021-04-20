Sheriff's office to request funding for more bodycams

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office will be asking the fiscal court for more funding next fiscal year, specifically for body cameras.
Currently, the office has 43 cameras as part of its five-year, $131,057 contract with Axon. Sheriff Matt Carter is hopeful he can add another eight cameras so that every deputy, including detectives, will be able to wear one on duty.
Carter will meet with Judge-Executive Craig Clymer Tuesday to discuss his office’s funding needs.
This request comes in the wake of a controversy that body camera footage would help dispel. A cellphone video of a McCracken County Sheriff’s deputy making an arrest was posted on Facebook last week that many on the social platform believe shows the unnamed official using a racial slur.
Though this request is coming in the aftermath of that video, Carter has been speaking with Deputy Judge-Executive Steve Doolittle about the funding matter for months.
“It came to light with the second of the detective-involved shootings that occurred. Sheriff Carter explained to me at that time that not all of the detectives had cameras and that was for a variety of reasons,” Doolittle said. “At the time, I think there was an emphasis on putting the cameras on the people with the most day-to-day, face-to-face interactions and those were road deputies.”
This is an issue that Carter spoke about late last week.
When he took office in 2018, Carter “inherited a set of body cameras that we had within the agency that had basically met their life expectation. There was issues with some of them. Some wouldn’t work when they were supposed to work or intermittently. They were just, I guess to be blunt, worn out.”
Some of this “worn out” equipment was recently replaced by Axon, though there still aren’t enough body cameras to go around for the detectives.
“Not every one of my drug detectives and not every one of my investigative detectives are assigned a body worn cam,” Carter told The Sun Friday. “There is a camera in the drug unit and there is a camera in general investigations. Long before this ever come about, I had already been in working effort to get additional bodycams during this year’s budget so that all of the detectives can be assigned one. Right now they’re not.
“That’s obviously an issue.”
And it’s one that Carter hopes to fix in this upcoming budgetary cycle.
“At the time, unfortunately, not every single person was issued a body worn camera for cost purposes in 2018,” the sheriff said. “I think everybody would agree the climate has changed since then and that’s why I’ve been putting forth the efforts that I have and feel confident that we will succeed in this year’s budget getting these bodycams for everyone.”
The Axon contract, acquired by The Sun Monday, shows the cost of a single body camera — an Axon Body 2 — was $499 in 2018, though there are a number of other costs like charging docks, signal units, and cables, among others, associated with the purchase.
Though Clymer believes each individual camera will cost more this time around, he and Doolittle are prepared to work with the sheriff so that his office has the equipment it needs to keep McCracken’s residents safe.
“Of course our goal is to always at least maintain what we have and look for and talk about service gaps and the amount of resources that are necessary to fill them,” the deputy judge-executive said. “(Body cameras) are not inexpensive, by any measure. It’s going to depend on how many more people we’re going to attempt to outfit them.”
Clymer is optimistic about getting Carter’s office fully outfitted.
“The cameras are, as far as money, a relatively small amount,” he said. “We just have to have a discussion about how many more we need and whether we get cameras for every sworn officer.”
