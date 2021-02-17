A Paducah man has been arrested on allegations he took a hospitalized man’s vehicle and fraudulently used his debit card.
McCrac- ken County Sheriff’s detectives began the investigation Feb. 9 — authorities said the alleged victim had been hospitalized on Feb. 1, and, while in the hospital, an unknown person had been using his debit card to make multiple transactions in the area and also had taken the man’s vehicle without permission.
The investigation led detectives to Phillip Parkinson, 67.
On Feb. 12, the missing vehicle was found at a home on Key Drive, and Parkinson was inside the vehicle, authorities said.
Parkinson allegedly admitted to making multiple purchases with the alleged victim’s debit card.
Parkinson is lodged at the McCracken County Regional Jail charged with fraudulent use of a credit card and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.