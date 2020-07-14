The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office seeks the public’s help in identifying a male suspect in a July 4 fireworks incident.
Around 10:35 p.m. July 4, McCracken County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to 556 College Ave. regarding damage to an apartment.
In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a male resident of the building reported several people had been lighting fireworks in the parking lot. As he entered his apartment, another male allegedly threw a lit firework inside the home. The firework caught the victim’s couch on fire when it exploded.
The sheriff’s office reports the victim extinguished the fire before it spread throughout his home.
Deputies obtained a photo of the male suspect and ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at 270-444-4719.
Information may be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 or by downloading the app “WKY Crime Stoppers.” People may also call 270-443-8355. Phones are answered 24 hours a day.
