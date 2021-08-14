BENTON — The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday received information from Marshall County High School officials about an alleged threat made to the school for Friday morning. The report came after school hours.
Authorities said deputies followed up on the information which led to a juvenile student being taken into custody Thursday.
Authorities said an investigation resulted in the juvenile being charged with terroristic threatening. The juvenile was taken to the Regional Juvenile Detention Center.
