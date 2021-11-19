A 13-year-old was arrested Thursday by Lyon County Sheriff Brent White following a four-day investigation into shooting threats regarding Lyon County Middle School.
According to a release issued by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, about 11 a.m. Monday, the middle school contacted the school resource officer concerning a school shooting threat. That threat was brought to the attention of school administrators by a student who reported receiving it on social media from an unknown person.
School administration and staff used its safety protocol, and students were sheltered in place.
A search of the school by sheriff’s deputies, Eddyville Police officers and school staff revealed no immediate threat to anyone at the school, authorities said.
A similar threatening message was discovered about 8 a.m. Tuesday on social media from the same sender, White said. Additional safety mitigation efforts were implemented and no immediate threat was found.
Following a search warrant, more information was obtained on Wednesday evening that led to an Eddyville home, where evidence was seized on Thursday, according to the news release.
The juvenile allegedly responsible for authoring and sending the threats via social media was detained and later charged with two counts of second-degree terroristic threatening and falsely reporting an incident, authorities said.
The 13-year-old was brought to a regional juvenile detention center pending a court hearing. The investigation is continuing by White and Deputy Chris Smith.
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Eddyville Police Department, Kentucky State Police and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
