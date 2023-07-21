The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it’s continued to investigate an alleged kidnapping incident reported Wednesday, adding that detectives determined the allegations were false.
As reported earlier, at about 7 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19, deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to the area of Byron Drive and Reidland Road for a report of a missing person. An 18-year-old woman was reported to have been last seen at approximately 1 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office said detectives responded to aid in the search for the woman and the woman was later found at a Kentucky Dam Road residence. The sheriff’s office said the woman had her hands bound, had non-incapacitating injuries, and stated she had been taken by an unknown male.
“We have been hesitant to release details for several reasons, including not wanting to prejudice any possible future witnesses or notifying a possible suspect what law enforcement had found or knew,” the sheriff’s office said Thursday.
“As an extra precaution, deputies conducted extra patrols in the Reidland area and performed other measures during the night of July 19, 2023.”
The sheriff’s office said there is no danger to the community due to this reported incident. It also said detectives determined on Thursday “that the allegations were false and the incident was staged.”
Detectives have been and will continue to be in consultation with prosecutors regarding any possible criminal charges, according to the sheriff’s office.
McCracken County Sheriff Ryan Norman said no one suffered critical injuries and the investigation concluded.
“There are underlying issues to every incident, especially something like this,” he said. “We’re thankful that we can provide the community with peace of mind knowing no one is taking people from their yards.”
