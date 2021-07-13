A Mayfield man was arrested following a Marshall County Sheriff’s Office investigation into a complaint of alleged illegal drug sales at a hotel in Marshall County.
On Thursday, deputies arrived at the location and used one of the sheriff’s office’s new K-9s that is certified in narcotics detection.
Authorities said K-9 Conor alerted to the presence of narcotics on the vehicle parked outside, as well as the entryway to the room of the man they were there investigating.
As a result of the investigation, approximately 2 ounces of methamphetamine was found in the room of the hotel guest, Daniel Copeland, according to the sheriff’s office.
Copeland was charged with first-degree trafficking controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia He was taken to the Marshall County Detention Center.
