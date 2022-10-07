The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that two local caregivers are being investigated after its personnel responded to a welfare check on Krebs Station Road.
In a news release, the sheriff’s office identified the caregivers under investigation as Valarie Nardo and Robert Calhoun. As of Thursday, the sheriff’s office said criminal charges against Nardo and Calhoun are pending.
A welfare check conducted on Wednesday found the home on Krebs Station Road to be in “deplorable conditions and lacked necessary items for basic survival and cleanliness,” according to the sheriff’s office news release.
According to the news release, one of the couple’s adult sons, who the sheriff’s office said is quadriplegic, was found home alone with multiple dogs jumping on him. He was found to be severely dehydrated, malnourished and was wearing soiled clothing, the news release said. The sheriff’s office also said the couple’s other adult son is blind and autistic.
Both sons were taken to a local hospital for medical treatment, according to the sheriff’s office. Additionally, the news release said nearly 20 animals were found inside the home.
McCracken County Animal Control and the Department for Community Based Services assisted the sheriff’s office at the scene.
