The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that two local caregivers are being investigated after its personnel responded to a welfare check on Krebs Station Road.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office identified the caregivers under investigation as Valarie Nardo and Robert Calhoun. As of Thursday, the sheriff’s office said criminal charges against Nardo and Calhoun are pending.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In