A Paducah mall visitor took action Monday when she saw a dog sitting in a vehicle in the Kentucky Oaks Mall parking lot. She called law enforcement.
Tammy McIntyre shared that she was going into the mall when she saw the dog inside of the car next to her. The air temperature was about 92 degrees, and the heat index was higher when she found the dog.
“You could just see the horror on her face,” McIntyre said.
She reached inside the cracked window of the car to try to unlock the door, but was unsuccessful. She ran inside the mall to get water for the dog, Luna.
“I went in, and I’m like, ‘I’ve got to have some water. Make an announcement. There’s a dog out here. She is going to die. She’s foaming at the mouth. She’s just whimpering. She can’t even bark,’ ” McIntyre said.
Once McIntyre got back outside, she called law enforcement. McCracken County sheriff’s deputies and McCracken County Animal Control personnel responded to the call, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
McCracken County Sheriff Ryan Norman explained what happened when deputies got to the scene.
“The deputies that arrived tried to unlock the vehicle through the cracked window, were unsuccessful, (and) so ended up having to break the window to get the dog out,” Norman said.
Witnesses acted quickly, getting the dog out of the vehicle and taking her into the mall to cool down. According to the news release, a sheriff’s deputy saw the dog was barely able to support themselves in a seated or standing position, and was “falling over, panting and frothing at the mouth.”
“We got her out. We ran her inside in the bathroom, and luckily, they have big, trough sinks. We could put cool water on her to try to get her calmed down and cooled down,” McIntyre said.
Animal control arrived and got Luna. It took her to Ceglinski Animal Clinic for treatment. The sheriff’s office said the dog is recovering well. As of Tuesday, Luna was stable and would be released to a local animal shelter.
Deputies located the dog’s owners, according to the sheriff’s office.
“Two people that were in the car — interviewed them at the scene, (and) charged them with cruelty to animals in the second degree based on the heat, the condition of the dog,” Norman said.
The news release said deputies charged Nevaeh Sellman, 18, and Theresa Sellman, 64, of Ballard County, with second-degree cruelty to animals. They were cited at the scene, but not arrested. Both are set to appear in district court in September.
The sheriff’s office thanked witnesses who called and helped the dog, and thanked animal control and Ceglinski’s Animal Clinic.
With the heat this week, the sheriff’s office also urged people to remember that children and animals can’t be left in vehicles that aren’t running, before noting that it only takes minutes for the heat to become overwhelming. If someone sees a situation like this, contact local law enforcement immediately.
“In situations like this, I don’t know that there is something, anything wrong to do except to not do anything,” Norman said.
