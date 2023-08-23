Mall dog

McCracken County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded Monday to a call about a dog inside a hot car in the parking lot of Kentucky Oaks Mall in Paducah. A sheriff’s deputy broke the car window to access the dog, which was removed from the car and taken for treatment. Two people from Ballard County were cited on an animal cruelty charge, according to the sheriff’s office.

 Photo by Michael Taylor

A Paducah mall visitor took action Monday when she saw a dog sitting in a vehicle in the Kentucky Oaks Mall parking lot. She called law enforcement.

Tammy McIntyre shared that she was going into the mall when she saw the dog inside of the car next to her. The air temperature was about 92 degrees, and the heat index was higher when she found the dog.

