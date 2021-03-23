A head-on collision Monday on Cairo Road resulted in the death of a West Paducah man. It also left two others with "serious injuries," according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff's deputies responded around 10 a.m. Monday to the 7400 block of Cairo Road for a two-vehicle crash, according to a news release.
Authorities said the investigation indicated a 2013 Ford Explorer driven by John D. Harris, 72, of West Paducah, was traveling westbound on Cairo Road, while a 1998 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup, driven by Jerimiah A. Beck, 19, of Mayfield, was eastbound on Cairo Road.
Emily Thorn, 18, of Mayfield, was a passenger in the pickup.
Authorities said the vehicles collided head-on. Harris was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Beck and Thorn were transferred to out-of-state hospitals for treatment of serious injuries, according to the news release.
The investigation is ongoing and more details "will be released at a later time, when available," according to the news release. Cairo Road, in the crash area, was closed to vehicle traffic for about 4 1/2 hours.
