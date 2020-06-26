The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement about a possible scam to the public Thursday.
Numerous calls, according to the statement, have come to the department about someone claiming to be a detective or a deputy informing a person that they had missed jury selections and owed a $2,000 fine.
The numbers used in the scam have usually been local but this scam should be ignored, the department said.
Questions about any calls received can be answered by calling 270-444-4719.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.