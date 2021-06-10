A 62-year-old Paducah man is in jail accused of stabbing a woman after what authorities described as “a prior argument stemming from the victim refusing to pay for a cab ride,” for the man.
Donald P. Lassiter was taken to the McCracken County Jail charged with first-degree assault – domestic violence.
McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies responded Thursday to the area of Louisiana Street in the Farley community to the report of a stabbing.
There, they found a 62-year-old woman “with stab wounds to her face and left arm.”
Deputies also found Lassiter, who also had stab wounds.
Lassiter stabbed the victim and a struggle ensued over the knife, authorities said. They added that Lassiter received his stab wounds during the struggle for the knife.
Lassiter and the woman were taken to a hospital, where they were treated for their injuries.
