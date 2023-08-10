Snapchat

Snapchat comes with creative and engaging perks. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, it may be fun to use, but it’s a cause of school drama.

Snapchat can be a valuable platform for children to make creative videos, communicate with close friends and stay up-to-date with trends.

Despite its perks, McCracken County Sheriff Ryan Norman has identified Snapchat as a cause of school drama. He explained this happens often in teens between 13-to-17 years old. According to Norman, Snapchat can open unwanted images, texts and bullying opportunities.

