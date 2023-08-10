Snapchat can be a valuable platform for children to make creative videos, communicate with close friends and stay up-to-date with trends.
Despite its perks, McCracken County Sheriff Ryan Norman has identified Snapchat as a cause of school drama. He explained this happens often in teens between 13-to-17 years old. According to Norman, Snapchat can open unwanted images, texts and bullying opportunities.
Snapchat allows users to message friends, with messages typically being deleted instantly and privately. Norman explained that this is how rumors spread quickly between students. He said students use Snapchat because they think the messages will go away. Norman defines that although they may delete from their end, nothing ever truly disappears. He said people may screenshot or take a picture of the screen.
“I think people may believe they might be able to send it anonymously, or once it’s sent, it’s gone,” Norman said. “That gives them a little bit of thought — ‘Hey, I can send this,’ and you know, maybe no one will find out about it or only a few people will.”
Norman disputes this, as it can lead to legal and criminal problems, school drama and chaos.
Parents should be aware of the dangers of Snapchat’s location feature, which can be used by predators to find children, according to Norman.
The Canadian Broadcasting Company reported that in 2022, there were over 800 reports of child luring, which is an all-time high. While it can help keep tabs on kids, location and privacy settings are also essential safety considerations on Snapchat. The sheriff’s office recommends filtering the location privacy settings to control who can see the location, as it is a significant defense against unwanted attention and people.
“People with bad intentions will exploit those good parts of social media,” Norman said. “So, have a good open conversation with children; it is OK for you to look at your child’s phone; it is OK for them to explain things they do with their phone.”
Norman said children can speak with a teacher if they have any concerns. They can also contact the school resource officer or local law enforcement agency.
“There’s nothing wrong with saying something if it gives you an uncertain feeling,” Norman said.
According to Norman, the most effective way for parents to safeguard their children is by deleting the social media app and preventing its future downloads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.