MAYFIELD — Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden wants the community to know his department has not given up on the missing persons case of Samantha Sperry.
Sperry was last seen on March 28, 2018, on Ky. 131 near the Kaler community in northern Graves County after going to look for her ex-boyfriend, Rhen Hendrickson, who also went missing. Sperry’s mother, Tina Artis, reported her missing two days later and a missing persons case was opened with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office. Hendrickson walked up to a home days later on Tim Road. He was hypothermic and dehydrated.
Over the past 21/2 years, the sheriff’s office has investigated numerous leads. Several search and rescue groups, K9 teams, volunteers, family and friends have searched the Kaler Bottoms, finding little evidence.
One year to the date of Sperry’s disappearance, the Graves County Sheriff’s Office presented the case and all subsequent investigations to several local state and federal law enforcement agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, United States Attorney’s Office for the Western Kentucky District, Graves County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, the Graves County Attorney’s office, Kentucky State Police and crime analysts.
“A methodical examination of our on-going investigation was requested by our agency in an effort to pull in all available resources, not only locally, but on the state and federal levels as well, and to simply have a fresh set of eyes review what has or had not been done,” Hayden said during a news conference Thursday.
“Invaluable assistance has been received from many of the agencies, including but not limited to: assistance in interviewing and re-interviewing witnesses or persons of interest, a detailed review of all electronic evidence and data and laboratory analysis of evidence submitted.”
Hayden said that, at this time, specific details of the review and investigation cannot be released in order to not compromise the ongoing investigation.
“We have and will continue to update the family as the case continues,” he said.
Artis spoke after Hayden, pleading for someone to come forward with information.
“There is someone, probably multiple someones, out there who have the answers to the questions that we seek,” she said. “We just need them to come forward. For over two years we have woken up, day after day, not knowing where she is, not knowing what has happened, not being able to tell her children anything.”
Anyone with information on Sperry’s disappearance should contact the Graves County Sheriff’s Office at 270-247-4501, the FBI at 502-263-6000, West Kentucky Crimestoppers at 270-443-TELL, or state police at 270-856-3721. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information resulting in the arrest of someone involved in her disappearance.
Tips can also be emailed to sperrytips@gravescountyky.gov.
The Kaler Bottoms is a heavily wooded area, and frequented by deer hunters during the fall and winter. If a deer hunter sees anything out of place or finds any evidence of Sperry, they are asked to take a picture of the area, do not disturb it, and to contact the sheriff’s office.
