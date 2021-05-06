Investigators with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said a Paducah man has been arrested and charged with a single count of use of a minor in a sexual performance.
Authorities identified the man as 35-year-old Joshua Hunt. They said “Hunt took images of an underage victim that were of a sexual nature.”
McCracken County Sheriff’s detectives began investigating Hunt a few days prior to his Tuesday arrest, according to a news release.
Hunt was taken to the McCracken County Jail.
Authorities pointed out that more charges may be coming pending the outcome of the investigation.
