McCracken County authorities have seized 11 pounds of marijuana, resulting in the arrest of a Mayfield couple Thursday.
The seized pot has an estimated street value of more than $20,000, according to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office.
Demarco J. Davis, 30, was charged with trafficking in more than 5 pounds of marijuana.
Talia England, 34, was charged with complicity to trafficking in more than 5 pounds of marijuana.
They were taken to the McCracken County Jail.
Authorities said a joint investigation between the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office and a Federal Postal inspector revealed that large amounts of marijuana were being shipped via mail to Paducah.
Detectives learned Thursday one of those packages was being delivered to 2220 Rock Creek Circle in Paducah, according to a news release.
Sheriff’s deputies conducted surveillance in the area of the apartment. Just after 5:30 p.m., Davis and England stopped at the apartment and picked up the package, authorities said.
Deputies stopped the vehicle driven by the couple. Sheriff’s office K-9 Bobi “alerted to the odor of illegal drugs coming from the vehicle,” according to the news release.
It was inside the vehicle that deputies found the package containing the marijuana, authorities said. Detectives executed a search warrant at 2220 Rock Creek Circle, where additional evidence was said to have been found.
