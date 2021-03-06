A Reidland woman is facing serious charges after being arrested Thursday on suspicion of drug possession while watching her baby.
Kandy M. Meyer was booked into the McCracken County Jail charged with first-degree (first offense) possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree wanton endangerment.
On Thursday at around 9:25 p.m., McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a home on Benton Road in Reidland for a welfare check. They received a report of a woman inside the home “with her newborn child and was under the influence of methamphetamine.” Deputies found Meyer and the baby in the home. An investigation indicated Meyer “was under the influence of alcohol and methamphetamine and was the only adult at the residence,” according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Authorities said the meth was found in “close proximity” to the baby, and Meyer had meth in her possession. Also, the baby “was also lying on top of a can of pepper spray,” according to the news release.
Authorities called Social Services and the baby was placed with a family member.
