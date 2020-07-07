Convicted sex offender John Parks aimed a loaded handgun “directly” at a McCracken County Sheriff’s Office deputy, leading to the June 29 fatal shooting in a local neighborhood, Sheriff Matt Carter said Monday.
Parks, 57, of Paducah, was a volunteer fishing coach at McCracken County High School. He was scheduled to be sentenced this month for child pornography possession and attempted sexual abuse. His plea agreement called for an 18-month prison sentence.
“At that moment, Detective Dustin Awbery recognized the threat that Parks presented and fired his duty weapon two times, striking Parks with both rounds and eliminating the threat that he posed to the deputy,” Carter said in a news release.
The sheriff reported a fully loaded semiautomatic handgun was removed from Parks’ hand, as deputies secured the scene, and two additional loaded magazines were later recovered from Parks.
As previously reported, sheriff’s detectives became aware that Parks was altering his appearance, trying to get false documents and planning to flee before sentencing, Carter said.
Carter said prosecutors were consulted and a decision was made to revoke Parks’ bond. Deputies followed Parks to a location near Kentucky Oaks Mall and he fled in a vehicle, before stopping near a Court Avenue home.
Additional details are expected to be released once Kentucky State Police completes its investigation into the shooting. The investigation is ongoing by KSP Critical Incident Response Team and KSP Post 1.
“This is and has been a difficult situation for everyone involved,” Carter added.
“However, law enforcement officers are often placed in positions in which we are forced to react to the threat that the perpetrator poses and this situation was no different.”
