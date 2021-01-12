Anyone with a vehicle in need of inspection can now turn to the McCracken County Courthouse and McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, according to a news release Monday from Sheriff Matt Carter.
Though the courthouse itself remains closed to the public because of COVID-19 concerns, arrangements have been made to allow the inspection process required by the office to be completed.
A deputy will meet residents in front of the courthouse during normal business hours (Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) to carry out the inspection. A $5 inspection fee, payable by cash or check, will be charged. Anyone needing inspection is expected to bring the title of the vehicle. If a person is not in possession of the title and it has been sent to the clerk’s office, no inspection on the vehicle will be able to be conducted, according to the news release.
This will only complete step one of the inspection process. The completion of this process will only be able to be finalized in the clerk’s office once the courthouse has reopened to the public, which will be determined by the judge-executive at a later time.
Anyone with questions can contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office at 270-444-4719.
