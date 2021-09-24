Sheriff Carter won’t seek re-election; Norman announces candidacy

Surrounded by his family, McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter announced Thursday afternoon outside the McCracken County Courthouse that he would not seek reelection in 2022. He then endorsed Ryan Norman, his chief deputy, who announced his intention to seek the office of sheriff next year.
Carter said he believes he has accomplished all the goals and promises he made for the office when he first became sheriff in 2018. He said he is not a political person, and believes it is crucial for elected officials to recognize when they have fulfilled and completed the goals they set out to do.
“Now I believe the most honorable decision I can make this time in my career is acknowledge publicly that fresh energy and vision for the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office will ensure the agency continues to advance to the next level of professional service,” Carter said.
Carter said when he chose Norman to be his right-hand man, he needed someone with experience who could be trusted to make “like-minded” decisions, and it needed to be someone with “integrity, honor and trust, even when no one was looking.” Carter said these qualities are what led him to endorse Norman.
“Ryan has not only served his country and is an Army veteran, but has also served this community in essentially every role while employed at the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office,” Carter said.
The sheriff’s position is up for election in November 2022. The first date potential candidates can file is Nov. 11, 2021.
Carter has been working as deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office since 2000 and has been serving as sheriff since June of 2018, when former sheriff, Jon Hayden, retired. Carter was the only person who ran for sheriff position in the November 2018 local elections.
Carter told The Sun while he’s not totally sure on what his plans are after finishing his term, he does plan to retire from the force. He does know that he does not want to pursue anything in politics at this time.
“I’ve had my four years of politics, and it won’t be anything politically,” Carter said.
Carter said Norman’s candidacy was endorsed by “every elected sheriff in the Purchase Area.” More than a hundred spectators, including many deputies from the sheriff’s office and other McCracken County officials, were in attendance for Carter’s and Norman’s announcements. Jon Hayden, who is currently the Graves County Sheriff, also attended.
Norman has been with the sheriff’s office since 2009. He also was an officer with the Paducah Police Department in 2006. Norman is also an Army veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan and joined the sheriff’s office after returning from a tour. Norman and his wife, Shannon, have three children, and his two sons joined him and his wife as he addressed the crowd.
Norman placed his campaign sign on a podium outside the courthouse and was met with cheers and applause. He also had free campaign shirts and bumper stickers available for supporters.
“I came up through the ranks of the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office. I’ve sat in every chair from road deputy to second-in-command chief deputy. That experience will enable me to continue the service that you deserve and respect,” Norman said.
Norman said as deputy chief, he has helped develop a training program for deputies that covers topics like de-escalation, crisis intervention, less lethal options, firearms, force-on-force and active shooters.
One of the goals Norman outlined for the position is continuing the sheriff’s office’s “vigorous drug enforcement” with a focus on methamphetamine and fentanyl. Norman said he believes not all drug offenses require incarceration as punishment, and the sheriff’s office should be compassionate toward people who are seeking or need help to battle substance use disorder. However, Norman said the office needs to be “unrelenting,” to drug traffickers.
He said he plans to designate a deputy to “become an expert in crimes against children, including human trafficking and internet crimes.” He also plans to designate “at least one deputy” to receive training in animal cruelty cases. Some of his other goals include strengthening partnerships with mental health agencies, helping deputies find mental health resources for themselves and starting a spouses group in the office for families of deputies to find support.
Carter said upon retirement, he plans to donate the remainder of his 2018 election campaign account, which totals $29,870.48, to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office Foundation.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.