McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter will be retiring at the end of July, he announced Wednesday.
Carter, who was elected to fill the top law enforcement position in McCracken County in 2018, previously announced he would not be seeking a second term.
Carter said a significant reason for retiring before the end of his term in January is out of financial consideration for the county. The tax collection cycle runs from November to April, and Carter said that if he remained in office through January, the county would have to pay for two audits of the tax collection books — one for his portion of the term and one for his successor’s.
Chief Deputy Ryan Norman is the only candidate on the ballot for November’s election, and Carter said Judge-Executive Craig Clymer has assured him he will appoint Norman to fill the remainder of Carter’s term.
According to Carter, having Norman in place for the entire tax collection cycle will save the county thousands of dollars and necessitate only one audit.
Carter first joined the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office in 2000, and was himself appointed in summer of 2018 to fill the vacancy when then-Sheriff Jon Hayden retired before completing his term, then elected that fall.
“My goal and promise from the very beginning was to leave our agency better than when I was elected,” Carter said in his news release Wednesday.
“I’m at peace and confident that we have done that with the support and hard work of the men and women at the Sheriff’s Office and the support of this community.”
Carter noted the “Badges of Hope” substance rehab assistance program and the establishment of the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office Foundation as two of his initiatives that have helped to advance the agency and its relationship with the public.
“I am strong in my belief that we have a strong, educated, disciplined, and professional law enforcement agency for sheriff-elect Ryan Norman to take over and build on, and I know that he will,” Carter said.
He praised Norman’s work ethic and honesty, and said he’s confident Norman will use his position to protect the community.
Clymer praised Carter’s career in a statement to The Sun Wednesday.
“Sheriff Carter has a long and distinguished career of service to McCracken County. His professionalism and dedication moved him through the ranks and culminated in his election as sheriff. We are all grateful for his outstanding contributions to our community.”
