METROPOLIS, Ill. — It was a day that was a long time coming — the grand opening of the Shawnee Mass Transit District Massac County Depot.
The event took place April 29, a rainy day much like the building’s March 11, 2020, groundbreaking.
SMTD plans for the depot originally began in 2013 when the Metropolis City Council approved proceeding with a development agreement with the agency. In early 2014, SMTD was awarded $4.3 million through the Governor’s Downstate Capital Initiative, which allowed the building of depots in Massac, Pulaski and Union counties, the rejuvenating of the fleet with 20 additional vehicles, purchasing additional safety and maintenance equipment and more. In March 2015, SMTD and the city of Metropolis signed an intergovernmental agreement which provided SMTD 3 acres of land in the Industrial Park for the depot site.
“This has been a long, long, long time coming — not quite as long as I’ve been here, but it’s close,” said Metropolis Mayor Billy McDaniel, who has served the city 16 years as mayor and four as alderman.
• • •
Shawnee Mass Transit District (SMTD) was created on Jan. 30, 2001, by a county-by-county resolution signed by the commissioners of Alexander, Johnson, Massac, Pulaski and Union. Through the resolution, SMTD assumed control of Shawnee Development Council’s equipment and resources. SMTD is completely governed and audited by the Illinois Department of Transportation.
“In 2001, there were many times we didn’t know if Shawnee Mass Transit would even be here or not,” said board chairwoman Nancy Doss, who represents Pulaski County. “Twenty years later, here we are — stronger and bigger than ever. I take such great pride in that.”
In the five-plus years that it took to make the Massac depot a reality, SMTD rented facilities, including the former Tuxedo Junction building on Fifth Street from Linwood. “They were very gracious to us,” noted Ron Gorst, SMTD’s public relations coordinator.
Construction on the Massac depot finished in March 2021. The 2,300-square-foot building houses an office for the drivers, the supervisor’s office and a maintenance garage for the 13-vehicle fleet that serves Massac County, along with a tri-city run from Metropolis to Brookport to Paducah, Kentucky.
“It’s a long time coming,” said SMTD executive director Mike Pietrowski. “This project was just jinxed from the get-go. We had a little tornado that twisted all the structure up 1½ inches each way. They had to tear it down and rebuild it. To see people come in here and having a ribbon-cutting is a relief.”
• • •
In the five years since the first interoffice memo came out that SMTD was building the Massac County Depot, the organization has seen its use grow.
“Four years ago, we had around 1,500 to 1,700 riders (a month). It started growing before COVID shot it down, but we’re getting our riders back up,” Pietrowski said, noting the service “never once had to shut down a route or lay off workers or cut workers’ hours (during COVID). We ended up having more vehicles available for social distancing. So people were still able to get to medical appointments, shop, do their everyday things while in a safe environment.”
SMTD vehicles are on the road 20 days a month — from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“Massac County is basically growing,” Gorst said. “Since the beginning of the year, we’ve provided over 2,500 rides a month in this county alone.”
Pietrowski credits the growth to education.
“People are more knowledgeable that we’re available for everyone,” he said. “Still to this day, there are people who believe we’re only for low income and medical appointments. Truth is, we’re like any other public transportation — we pick you up at the door and drop you off at the door. More people are realizing that because of word of mouth.”
Rides via SMTD are $1 one way within Massac County or $3 one way for the tri-city run. Package options are available. Transportation to medical appointments is also available.
“We are transporters for everybody,” said Jim Clark, SMTD board secretary, who represents Union County. “A lot of people don’t realize that we are truly public transportation.”
And public transportation is “a sector that’s expanding,” said Nicholas Mott, legislative aide to 118th District State Rep. Patrick Windhorst (R-Metropolis). “It helps to know that we have this infrastructure in place. With projects like this, Patrick is busy at his state-level position working to make sure everything is coming together to the best of his ability, but we know that with a lot of these projects, where it really starts is the local leaders getting together pushing for and working on it.”
• • •
But to its board and administration, the true drive behind SMTD’s success is its drivers.
SMTD board member Sydney Miller, who represents Alexander County, said they hear reports every month on the “outstanding drivers. You guys really are doing a great job.”
Pietrowski defined the drivers as “the backbone of our jobs. They’re the ones actually out there working in the rain, cold, getting people from Point A to Point B.”
Doss said the drivers “are out there every day, going above and beyond. They’ll help people get in and out of the house, they’ll help carry groceries in, they just are so accommodating. We have a good bunch.”
McDaniel has had a “plate glass view” of those drivers in action. Not only are they providing a service to “the many people with situations in their life where they either don’t have a driver’s licenses or are in a position where they can’t drive, when those people need help, those drivers aren’t sitting behind the steering wheel — they’re out, chair lift down, if they need assistance in getting on the ramp, they’re always making sure they’re steady. I can’t speak enough of the service. This facility is a God-sent blessing to Massac County and the city of Metropolis.”
Elmer “Jack” Pullen, SMTD vice chairman, who represents Massac County, noted McDaniel had a hand in that. “You helped us out a lot. We appreciate what the city and county helped us with,” he said.
In turn, Pullen said the SMTD board and staff “want to be helpful with this operation. We want to help everyone who needs a ride. Give us a call and we’ll be there as soon as we can.”
For more information on SMTD, visit shawneemtd.com. To schedule a ride, call 866-577-6278. A 711 line for the hearing impaired is also available.
