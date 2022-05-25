METROPOLIS — With trucking jobs in high demand locally and across the country, Shawnee Community College broke ground Tuesday on a program expanding its commercial driver’s license (CDL) class into Metropolis.
“Every sector of our economy has been transformed by online commerce and globalization,” said college President Tim Taylor.
He said estimates from the Illinois Department of Labor put local demand for truck drivers at 2,000 new drivers per year for the foreseeable future.
“Really, just about anyone here today who’s wearing clothes, and I think all of you are … is wearing something that’s been touched by a truck at least five or six times,” Taylor said.
Shawnee’s main campus currently graduates about 30 students per year in its trucking program, Taylor said.
The expansion at the Metropolis facility will allow for more than 100 graduates per year.
Truck Driving Coordinator Kelly Jennings said the first class already has eight students enrolled.
Kelly said the expansion will add to the parking lot and install a new classroom for the program.
Vice President for Academic Affairs Darci Cather also spoke at the ceremony, noting the class can be completed in as little as seven weeks.
Cather said that, when evaluating whether to add or expand programs, she asks, “Will this program allow for our students and their families to have a better life?”
“When considering the truck driving program, the answer to that question is a resounding ‘yes.’”
Illinois Senator Dale Fowler (R-59th) and Representative Patrick Windhorst (R-118th) attended the ceremony and helped to break ground.
Fowler addressed the gathering, praising the initiative that “has given us the opportunity to create more jobs which are desperately needed in the trucking sector.”
“It’s an honor to see the growth and the prosperity that’s coming to southern Illinois.”
Windhorst said after the ceremony that, in addition to helping fill demand in the trucking industry, the expansion will provide job opportunities for local residents.
“This will provide one more opportunity that may not have existed without this training facility, and would not have been available in Metropolis,” said Windhorst, himself an alumnus of Shawnee Community College.
“It’s exciting for me personally being an alum, to see good things happening at the college.”
