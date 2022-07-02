The best way to escape summer heat is provide an inviting visually cool location that includes relaxing colors mixed with dramatic colors and combinations. Green is the most relaxing, soothing and cooling color. Vary green’s different values and variegations of white, yellow, pink and red. As wonderful as green is don’t forget brightly colored blooms and white that lights up the nighttime garden. Further add drama while staying cool, contrast texture, shapes and sizes. Plant annuals, bulbs and perennials that bloom and add fragrance the garden from early summer into late fall.
My favorites include evergreen perennial hellebores Christmas and Lenten Rose bonus is the “flower” (bracts) that blooms winter to early spring in sun-shade. Only care is removing the previous year’s leaves when this year’s are grown. Brunnera blue flower is insignificant, but the foliage is a great ground cover. Variegated Solomon seal spreads, though less so in deep shade where the white edging glistens. Fern, hosta and hydrangea color, shape, size and texture choices seemingly are unlimited.
Gaudy colors in the sun, soften in the shade without losing their impact.
Day-glo fuchsia, dragon wing begonia, a torenia (wish-bone) are made for hanging baskets and containers. Browallia is calming with its mounds of purple, blue and white. Impatiens are little light bulbs of color that are non-stop through the summer even when under a dense tree or bench.
Grown for their foliage are Rex begonia, caladium and coleus. There is no limit as to their color combinations. If you find one that you particularly like, take leaf cuttings for next year’s plants as varieties are not always available.
Creeping Jenny, creeping thyme, chartreuse and black sweet potato vines complete containers and unusual ground covers. Bromeliads do double-duty by wintering inside to return outside next year.
Take advantage of 50% off summer online sales, some even offer free shipping.
THINGS TO DO
Garden — Deadhead flowers to force more blooms. Allow some dried heads to form seeds to self-seed later. Remove browned lamb’s ears leaves. Cut back beebalm to promote increased air circulation. Cut fragrant flowers for potpourri. Collect after dew has dried on the plants, and when in loose bud or just opening. Dry on newsprint or window screening. Check on frequently and turn so they will not mildew.
To dry Queen Anne’s lace, remove foliage and hang by the stem. To preserve as a fully open flower, place a lid on the top of a can, punch a hole in the lid (oatmeal can is ideal), cut the stem to length, insert the stem short enough to allow the flower head to rest flat on the lid.
Order fall and spring bulbs. Brent and Becky’s Bulbs and John Scheepers are excellent sources. The latter offers larger quantities at reduced per bulb price through its wholesale Van Engelen.
Vegetables — Order softneck garlic to plant after the first frost or inside. Container-grown bulbs are smaller than in-ground and milder. Plant garlic and petunias near roses to repel aphids and other insects. For best flavor, harvest broccoli and cauliflower when the heads are firm, cucumber 6” for eating and 4” for pickling, beans at 4”, and zucchini at 5”. Withhold water from tomatoes a week before picking, ripen off the vine and do not refrigerate. Side-dress tomatoes, peppers and okra with 10-10-10.
EVENTS
July 6 — Lunch Break Gardening Series -Marshall Co. Extension Office, 12:15-12:45 p.m., 1933 Mayfield Hwy., Benton, 270-527-3285. Ten-dollar fee includes lunch.
July 5 — Toolbox Series “Aquaculture,” McCracken Co. Extension Service, 2025 New Holt Road, Paducah, 5 p.m. For more information: 270-554-9520.
July 5-9 — McCracken Co. Fair Flower Show, Carson Park, 300 Joe Clifton Drive Paducah. Fair hours 5:15-10 p.m. Admission is $3.
July 5 — Fair Flower Show Horticulture entries accepted 7:30-10:30 a.m.
July 7 — Fair Flower Show Design pre-registered entries accepted 7:30-10:30 a.m.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist at, carolynroof02@gmail.com
