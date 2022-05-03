Primary elections in Kentucky are coming up in just a couple of weeks. Recently passed legislation has increased voting opportunities for registered voters, and has expanded in-person voting to permanently include no-excuse, in-person voting opportunities a few days before Election Day.
Today is the deadline to request a paper absentee ballot. Ballots can either be requested at govote.ky.gov or by calling 270-444-4702. Paper ballots must be returned by mail to the McCracken County Courthouse or to the drop box outside of the McCracken County Courthouse by 6 p.m. on May 17. The ballots must arrive at the courthouse by May 17.
Any registered voter must bring a driver’s license or other valid photo identification in order to vote. Other acceptable forms of photo ID include a military ID, a college ID, passport or a Kentucky government ID.
The earliest a person can cast an in-person walk-in absentee ballot in Kentucky is on Wednesday. To vote in-person absentee on weekdays from May 4 through May 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., voters must provide an excuse of why they are unable to vote on May 17, the date set for primaries across the state.
McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs said some excused absentee voting reasons would be being unable to cast a vote on Election Day due to age, illness or disability. Other reasons include being out of the county on Election Day, being a military personnel or their dependent, being a student or resident temporarily living outside the county, a voter or their spouse having scheduled surgery on Election Day or a voter being pregnant and in their third trimester.
Starting on May 12, voters can cast no-excuse, in-person absentee ballots at the McCracken County Courthouse. No-excuse absentee voting is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from May 12 through May 14. State law now requires that the Thursday, Friday and Saturday before Election Day be made available for in-person absentee voting.
Polls will be open on Election Day, May 17, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
On Election Day, registered McCracken County voters can either cast their votes at their assigned polling place or at the McCracken County Courthouse. Those who are unsure of their assigned polling place can contact the McCracken County Clerk’s Office prior to Election Day.
All registered McCracken County voters can cast votes in non-partisan primary elections. There will be one on this year’s ballot: district judge for the second judicial court, second division.
To vote in Republican primary races, a voter must be registered as a Republican. Races on the Republican primary ballot include U.S. senator, state representative (First or Second District, depending on the voter’s precinct), county judge-executive, sheriff, jailer, Second District county commissioner, and Second Magisterial District constable.
To vote in Democratic primary races, a voter must be registered as a Democrat. There will be one race on the Democratic primary ballot: U.S. senator.
The deadline to register to vote in primaries was on April 18.
A copy of the McCracken County sample ballot is available at govote.ky.gov.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.