Several bills of interest to the local business community were passed during the recently-concluded short session of the Kentucky General Assembly.
They included House Bill 278, which was signed by Gov. Andy Beshear, involving federal conformity for the Paycheck Protection Program. It allows small businesses and self-employed individuals who received a forgivable PPP loan to deduct expenses paid with the loan.
House Bill 413 provides unemployment insurance tax relief for businesses already struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Senate Bill 5, the bill addressing legal liability protection during COVID-19, passed on the final day of the legislative session and has been sent to the governor for his signature. It provides legal liability protections for businesses, organizations, schools and individuals who have reopened and are following recommended guidelines during the pandemic.
The bills were among the top priorities identified by the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce for this session.
“These were very positive bills for our businesses,” said Sandra Wilson, chamber president. “We appreciate the support from our local legislators to support these bills as we know they will help our businesses who have worked so hard to stay open during pandemic.
“These have been difficult times and our businesses have been challenged in many ways. These bills will provide some much needed assistance.”
Regarding Senate Bill 5, “I don’t know if it did everything it needed to do,” said District 2 State Rep. Richard Heath, R-Mayfield. “We’ll see how it goes and if we need to come back and tweak something next year, we can.”
The measure was designed to protect business owners and organizations against frivolous lawsuits, he said.
“They (lawsuits) can come out of the woodwork. It doesn’t matter is you’re a church, or a nonprofit, a small business or a school ... we tried to include everyone. We decided to err on the side of caution and make it all encompassing.”
Another priority for the chamber during this year’s session was funding for infrastructure, but a bill to address the issue did not make it through the process.
“We were trying to get a 10-cents-a-gallon gas tax so we’d have more money to spend on roads and infrastructure,” Heath said. “We had the votes in the House to pass it, but the Senate either didn’t have the votes or wasn’t willing to bring it up for a vote.”
The House had the votes to pass it but didn’t actually vote on the bill, said Heath, who was among several sponsors.
“We didn’t want to take a vote on it unless the Senate was agreeing to it. If you’ll remember a few years ago we passed it out of the House and it died in the Senate,” he said.
The House would have preferred the Senate pass the bill, put it in one of the House revenue bills, and send it back to the House for passage, but that didn’t happen, Heath said.
The Mayfield legislator expects the bill to be brought up again next year.
The short session was a hectic one, Heath said.
“There were a lot of moving parts. Like all sessions, there were some winners and some losers. Some good legislation got passed and there was some good legislation that the clock ran out on that we’ll have to make up next year.”
