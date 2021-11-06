A seventh person has been arrested Friday in connection with the death of a Louisville man in Paducah Tuesday night.
Steven Bradley Heflin, 39, of Paducah, was arrested Friday afternoon on one charge of kidnapping (victim death). Paducah Police said detectives obtained enough evidence to charge the man, alleging Heflin assisted in restraining Justin T. Housewright and “threatened bodily harm” while the Housewright was restrained.
Six other local residents were arrested this week in connection with the death of Housewright, 33. According to Paducah Police, the State Medical Examiner’s office in Louisville on Thursday ruled Housewright’s cause of death to be a homicide, and said he died of multiple gunshots.
William E. Tabor, 29 and Chelsey Doss, 20, were arrested on Tuesday on murder charges. Tabor was also arrested on charges of kidnapping (victim death), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse. Doss was also arrested on charges of kidnapping (victim death) and tampering with physical evidence.
James Kortz, 46, was arrested Wednesday on charges of complicity to murder, kidnapping (victim death) and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Paducah Police spokeswoman Robin Newberry told The Sun that a complicity to murder charge carries the same punishment as a murder charge.
Tyanna Sims, 19, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of complicity to kidnapping (victim death).
Casey Glunt, 42, was arrested Wednesday on charges of facilitation to kidnapping (victim death) and tampering with physical evidence.
Lisa Tabor, 57, was arrested Wednesday on charges of tampering with physical evidence.
Paducah Police began investigating the case Tuesday morning after receiving a call about a man who had been beaten, kidnapped, shot and killed several hours prior, authorities said.
Police said Housewright was assaulted and tied up in a house on Farley Place early Tuesday morning. Authorities accuse William Tabor, Doss, Sims and Kortz of assaulting Housewright and tying him up.
Authorities said Housewright was forced into a vehicle but managed to escape and tried to run away. Then, police said Tabor chased Housewright behind a house and shot him several times.
Housewright’s body was found in a field in Graves County late Tuesday night. Police said Tabor told them he and Doss returned to the site where Housewright was shot, took the body and drove around looking for a place to dispose of the body.
William Tabor, Doss, Sims, Kortz and Glunt had arraignment hearings in the McCracken County District Court on Friday morning.
Lisa Tabor is scheduled for arraignment in the McCracken County District Court on Nov. 16.
