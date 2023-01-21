BENTON — No one in Marshall County should go hungry, and the blessing boxes through Marcella’s Kitchen helps ensure that. Blessing boxes are boxes filled with food that are open 24/7 at multiple county-wide locations, making food easily and discreetly accessible to all families struggling with food insecurity.
Since 2020, Marcella’s Kitchen has added seven new blessing box locations, now totaling 21 boxes scattered throughout Marshall County. It will build and install boxes at any location that requests one, coming to fill them up or supplement donations, as needed.
Canned and dry goods can be found within the boxes, along with hygiene items or supplies for the home. Families are encouraged to take what they need. The blessing boxes are how Marcella’s Kitchen uses the goods it cannot in the kitchen, and how it’s using its donations through the Christmas donation drive at Mike Miller Park.
If you are interested in installing a blessing box at your church or business, or would like to make a donation, contact Marcella’s Kitchen at marcellaskitchenserves@gmail.com, through its Facebook page or by visiting its location at 868 Guy Mathis Drive, 8 a.m.- 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Locations of Marcella’s Kitchen blessing boxes are listed below:
- St. Henry’s Catholic Church at 16097 US-68, Hardin
- Hardin Baptist Church at 6867 US-641, Hardin, where there are two locations
- Saint Matthew by the Lake Lutheran Church at 3966 US-641, Benton
- Briensburg United Methodist at 1966 US-68, Benton
- Ken Bar Lodge at 7711 US-641 North, Gilbertsville
- Marcella’s Kitchen at 868 Guy Mathis Drive, Benton
- Dollar General (next door) at 15894 US-68, Hardin
- Benton Fire Department at 516 W. 14th St., Benton
- Community Federal Service Bank (next to CFSB LIVE! Teller Machine) at 299 Ash St., Benton
- Christian Fellowship Church at 1343 US-68, Benton
- First Christian Church at 2515 Main St., Benton
- Riverwoods Church at 1001 Main St., Benton
- Calvert City United Methodist Church at 571 Oak Park Blvd., Calvert City
- Cedar Hill Market at 7070 Moors Camp Highway, Gilbertsville
- Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church at 1950 Big Bear Hwy., Benton
- Marshall’s IGA Possum Trot (behind store) at 9123 US-62, Calvert City
- Oakland Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 9110 US-68, Calvert City
- Palma United Methodist Church at 2816 US-68, Benton
- Oak Level Church of Christ at 4695 Wadesboro Road North, Benton
- New Harmony Baptist Church at 4817 Symsonia Hwy., Benton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.