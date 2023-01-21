Blessing box

This blessing box, located outside the front entrance of Marcella’s Kitchen in Marshall County, is full of dry and canned goods, and available to all those who need it.

 KIRSTEN WALKER | Marshall County Tribune-Courier

BENTON — No one in Marshall County should go hungry, and the blessing boxes through Marcella’s Kitchen helps ensure that. Blessing boxes are boxes filled with food that are open 24/7 at multiple county-wide locations, making food easily and discreetly accessible to all families struggling with food insecurity.

Since 2020, Marcella’s Kitchen has added seven new blessing box locations, now totaling 21 boxes scattered throughout Marshall County. It will build and install boxes at any location that requests one, coming to fill them up or supplement donations, as needed.

