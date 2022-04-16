A federal grand jury in Paducah returned five indictments this week against seven people for their alleged roles in methamphetamine distribution and firearm offenses, U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky said in a press release.
• Edward M. Ibold, 37, of Grand Rivers, and Nickole J. Console, 27, of Grand Rivers, were both charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the case.
• Donald K. Duncan, 51, of Salem, was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. DEA, Kentucky State Police and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office are investigating this case.
• Billy J. Burns, 30, of Paducah, was charged with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. DEA, McCracken County Sheriff’s Office and Graves County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the case.
• Joseph R. Smith, 31, who has lived in Las Vegas and Detroit, was charged with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. DEA and the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the case.
• Richard Middleton, 41, of Tiline, and Bobby Copeland, 52, of Tiline, were charged with distributing methamphetamine and conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Middleton was also charged with two additional counts of distributing methamphetamine and two counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Numerous organizations are investigating the case including: Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service; Western Kentucky Violent Crimes Task Force; Lyon County Sheriff’s Office; Livingston County Sheriff’s Office; and the Kentucky State Police.
If convicted, the defendants face 10 years to life in prison for the methamphetamine-related charges. Middleton faces an additional 10-year sentence of convicted of the firearm charge.
Assistant United States Attorneys Leigh Ann Dycus and Seth Hancock are prosecuting the cases.
