September COVID numbers are high in McCracken

McCracken County has had the highest monthly tally of cases since last December, although the numbers at the end of the month are encouraging.
That’s according to reports issued by the Purchase District Health Department.
McCracken County had 1,352 new cases of COVID-19 for Sept. 1-29, 27 more than there were in August and the third-highest monthly report since the pandemic began in March 2020.
There was no report issued on Friday to reflect the cases reported on Thursday.
It was the highest monthly report of 2021 and the most since 1,480 cases reported last December.
The county also reported 22 COVID-related deaths, second only to the 47 deaths reported last March.
The next-to-last week of September showed 75 new cases for Sept. 20, 82 for Sept. 21 and 57 for Sept. 22. However, the numbers took a downward turn, with 21 new cases reported for Sept. 23.
The Sept. 27 report showed 22 new cases were reported the weekend of Sept. 24-26. However, the numbers began to waver after that.
There were 54 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Sept. 27; 19 new cases for Sept. 28 and 54 for Wednesday.
The next report showed 83 new cases for the weekend of Oct. 1-3, or 27.7 cases per day.
Among student-age people in McCracken County age 4 to 18, there were 306 cases reported for Sept. 1-29, and that number sharply declined toward the end of the month.
From Sept. 17 through Sept. 28, there were 65 cases of COVID-19 reported in that age group, and average of 5.4 cases per day.
The COVID incidence rate map of Kentucky issued by the Kentucky Department for Public Health on Monday showed 113 of the state’s 120 counties at the highest incidence rate, color-coded as red, indicating a rate of more than 25 cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period.
McCracken County is one of those red counties, with a rate of 27.3 cases per 100,000 people.
Fulton County leads the region with 40.7 cases per 100,000 people, followed by Graves County at 39.1 and Calloway and Marshall counties at 32.2 each.
Carlisle County, with 3 cases per 100,000 people, has the lowest rate in the Jackson Purchase region and is listed at the yellow level, or moderate spread.
Ballard County is also at the yellow level at 9.1 cases per 100,000 people. Hickman County is at the orange level — indicating a substantial spread — with 13 cases per 100,000 people.
Livingston County is at the red level with 26.4 cases per 100,000 people, and nearby Crittenden County is at the orange level with 19.5 cases per 100,000 people.
